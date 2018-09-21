A violent passenger had to be removed from a red-eye flight after headbutting a flight attendant, Fox News and the Miami Herald report.

Early Friday, Derek Maas, a passenger on a Delta airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City, was arrested in Oklahoma City. The plane made an emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport and Maas, 28, was booked at 9:25 am, according to an Oklahoma County inmate query.

What led to the ejection? Police tell the Herald that Maas had been drinking before boarding the plane, and asked for more beverages on the flight. A flight attendant initially denied his request for alcohol, but eventually served him drinks to keep him "calm." As a result, Maas became "more belligerent," verbally abusing one crew member and eventually headbutting another. Maas had to be restrained with zip ties and was later found to be "heavily intoxicated," says police.

Maas was met by law enforcement in Oklahoma City and taken into custody.

Delta shared a statement with USA TODAY, saying it "applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew of Delta flight 2603 operating from Salt Lake City to Orlando which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and violent on board."

According to Delta, the flight continued to Orlando after a two-hour delay.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Oklahoma City Police Department for comment.

