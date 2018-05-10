A Canadian father says a school worksheet about the "political spectrum" assigned to his 10th-grade son amounted to "propaganda" in its characterization of right-wing politics.

The worksheet, as shared by Matt DeFouw on Monday, asked students to characterize various statements as right, left or "centre" on the political spectrum.

Statement No. 3: "A person who is a racist."

The teacher's answer: That person would be on the political "right."

School District No. 73 – located in Kamloops, British Columbia – said in an emailed statement that the assignment was given to students in a social studies class as they were learning how world views lead to different perspectives in society.

"The teacher realizes that Monday's lesson was not balanced and was an oversimplification of a very complex topic and will revisit the lesson with the students to explore the topic more thoroughly," the statement says.

The worksheet had other characterizations that DeFouw took issue with. He wrote on social media that the worksheet was "essentially molding the next generation of voters to believe that Conservatives or people 'on the right' are misogynist racists who hate immigrants and want to enact a brutal police state,"

That post has gained national attention, prompting British Columbia's education minister to criticize the worksheet as "offensive," according to Global News.

“A teacher made a mistake. They used a resource that didn’t do a good job and didn’t teach the curriculum well,” Rob Fleming is quoted by the publication as saying.

Oct. 4: Bette Midler apologizes for controversial 'women, are the n-word of the world' tweet

Oct. 4: Widow spiders shut down four schools in London amid infestation

Other questions on the worksheet labeled government wiretaps, expanded military spending and restricted immigration as right-wing opinions. The worksheet also taught that right-wing conservatives believed that women should "stay home and be mothers."

Among the views labeled left-wing: expanded international aid and a higher minimum wage.

The school says it is investigating the context of the worksheet. The school district says DeFouw was satisfied with their response to the situation.

In an interview with Global News, Assistant Superintendent Bill Hamblett said he was critical of the worksheet's characterization of racism: "Racism knows no political stripe."

The worksheet will no longer be used in the school district, and multiple agencies are looking into the matter, CTV Vancouver reports.

Back-to-school shopping can be easier than you think.

Choreograph / Getty Images

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com