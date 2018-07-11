President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would like to remove economic sanctions against North Korea as part of slow-moving nuclear negotiations, but that Pyongyang needs to offer concessions as well.

North Korea has continued a yearlong halt in weapon tests but wants U.S. sanctions eased.

North Korea's foreign ministry warned last week that it could resume its policy aimed at strengthening its nuclear arsenal if the U.S. does not lift economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

Trump says he’d “love to take the sanctions off” but North Korea has to make concessions, too.

"It's a two-way street," Trump said at a news conference. "We are in no rush at all."

His comments came in response to the postponement of a meeting scheduled Thursday between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in New York.

The State Department did not offer a reason for the delay nor announce a new date, other than to say it will take place "when our respective schedules permit."

The secretary had been scheduled to meet with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in New York on Thursday in what was billed as preparation for a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and Kim met in June in Singapore and signed a broad-brush agreement pledging to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The State Department said "ongoing conversations continue to take place" between the two countries and the United States remains focused on fulfilling the commitments made in Singapore.

Trump said he is likely to meet with the North Korea leader early next year

In South Korea, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said at a news briefing that even though the meeting was postponed, it did not mean that dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang had "lost steam," South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Wednesday it hopes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia next year. The Kremlin earlier said such a visit might be possible this fall.

