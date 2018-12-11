President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony at the American Cemetery of Suresnes, outside Paris, on Nov. 11, 2018, as part of Veterans Day and commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I.

Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Monday called Florida ballots from the midterm election “massively infected” and said recounts should end in races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Trump said Republican Rick Scott, the governor who campaigned to unseat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, and Republican Ron DeSantis, the House member running for governor against Democrat Andrew Gillum, should each be declared winner in their races.

“An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected,” Trump tweeted early Monday.

Trump’s comments followed the beginning of the recount of more than 8 million votes from the Nov. 6 election. It is the first statewide recount in history, and will also cover the state race for agriculture commissioner and several state-level offices.

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

Not all ballots have necessarily arrived. The state accepts ballots from military and overseas voters that were postmarked Nov. 6 until Nov. 16.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Monday every ballot cast legally should be counted. But he criticized election officials in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Every vote legally cast & received within timeframe required by law should be counted.



The issue in #Florida has been the repeated violations of election law by & the incompetence & the lack of transparency of #PalmBeachElections & #BrowardElections. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 12, 2018

Ballot counting began in Broward and Palm Beach counties, two Democratic strongholds, after razor-thin margins caused Florida's secretary of state to order a recount on Saturday.

Scott claimed victory on election night, and has accused election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties of "rampant fraud." He asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

More: This is why Republicans are claiming voter fraud in Florida and Arizona

More: 'A disgrace to democracy': Democrat Stacey Abrams being pressured to concede Georgia race

More: Arizona's McSally-Sinema Senate race is too close to call. Now what happens?

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com