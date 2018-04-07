In this file photo taken on March 6, 2018 a general view shows the main entrance to Salisbury District Hospital in Salisbury, southern England.

LONDON — British police declared a major incident Wednesday after a man and a woman were exposed to a nerve agent close to the city of Salisbury, where a Russian former spy and his daughter were poisoned with the same chemical four months ago.

Emergency services were called to the town of Amesbury in Wiltshire county in southern England, after the pair, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property Saturday evening.

“They are both currently receiving treatment for suspected exposure . . . They are both in a critical condition,” Wiltshire Police said in a statement.

Police said the two were initially thought to have used heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs. After more tests, police said the pair were exposed to nerve agent Novichok, the same material used on the ex-spy, the Associated Press reported.

British tabloid newspaper The Sun reported that the two were poisoned and that samples were sent to Porton Down, the nearby government laboratory, for testing.

The Sun reported that security chiefs fear that they could have been poisoned with same batch of Soviet-developed nerve agent used on Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, who were found unresponsive on a bench about 10 miles away in Salisbury on March 4.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said that counterterrorism officers were working with local police on the investigation, “given the recent events in Salisbury."

The places the Amesbury pair — whose identities weren’t immediately released — frequented before they became ill have been cordoned off in Amesbury and Salisbury as a precaution and police patrols have increased. The Sun reported that they are not known to have any links to Russia or security services.

Public health officials said there is not believed to be a significant health risk to the public, but this “will be continually assessed as further information becomes known.”

Britain says the Skripals were poisoned with Novichok nerve agent and blames Russia. The Kremlin denies any responsibility. Sergei Skripal was jailed in Russia in 2006 for passing state secrets to Britain. He was released as part of a spy swap in 2010 and moved to Salisbury.

That poisoning incident has soured relations between Russia and many British allies including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats on both sides.

Yulia was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital in April and her father was discharged from the same hospital in May. Both were taken to an undisclosed location for their protection.







