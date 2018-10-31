The man accused of the shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead has been indicted on 44 criminal counts including hate crimes, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Bowers, 46, faces a preliminary hearing Thursday. He could face the death penalty.

Authorities say a heavily armed Bowers walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city's affluent Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning as services were beginning. He began shouting anti-Semitic epithets and started shooting.

Police arrived on the scene, and four officers and Bowers were wounded in the ensuing gunbattle. Bowers was released from the hospital hours before his first court appearance Monday.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com