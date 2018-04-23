Amtrak passenger cars from the 1970s to today
All aboard! Shortly after the start of operations on May 1, 1971, Amtrak handpicked approximately 1,300 cars from a total pool of 3,000 held by the two dozen private railroads that had turned over their passenger services to the new company. Most were either constructed of, or sheathed in, stainless steel, which meant lower maintenance costs. Amtrak soon began a program to refurbish and paint the cars in its red, white and blue color scheme. These cars prominently display the inverted arrow, Amtrak’s first service mark.
Early promotional material showcased the types of cars that could be found on Amtrak trains, such as this drawing of a tavern lounge. Amtrak noted that its “informal atmosphere” was perfect for “a relaxing drink, a snack and perhaps a game of cribbage or bingo.”
Aboard the Montrealer (Washington-Montreal), the cozy “Le Pub” tavern-lounge was a key attraction for skiers during the winter season – especially for “après-ski” festivities. Amtrak described Le Pub as a “dimly-lit, romantic cocktail lounge ... where you can gather with new friends and old acquaintances ...” Stories abound of late-night sing-alongs around the piano. Today, the Vermonter (Washington-St. Albans, Vt.) still provides access to top Vermont ski spots.
The North Coast Hiawatha (Chicago-Billings-Seattle) carried this "ranch-dorm" car that included a diner section seating 23 customers (shown here), a counter with eight seats, dome seating for 24 and a crew quarters. It was originally built by the Budd Company in 1956 for use on the Denver Zephyr (Chicago-Omaha-Denver) operated by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. Complementing the Western "chuck wagon" theme are wall panels by sculptor Lorn Wallace depicting roundup activities out on the range.
When the steward plays the chime, it’s time to dine. This ex-Southern Pacific, three-quarter dome-lounge car was retired by 1981. Today, Amtrak has one dome car, originally built by the Budd Company in 1955 for the Great Northern Railway, that is especially popular with fall foliage watchers in the East.
Amtrak refurbished this dome car with new tables and chairs, which were upholstered in vibrant shades of purple, orange and pink. In the distance is a staircase leading up to the seating area under the dome, which allowed all-around views of the passing landscape; there is also a piano for entertainment in the back.
Travel whet your appetite? While relaxing in a lounge car in summer 1977, you could have ordered from this menu, which offered sandwiches, snacks and beverages; a full meal could be enjoyed in the dining car. Turkey on whole wheat was $1, while a cup of piping hot coffee cost $0.30. The café car is still one of the most popular places on the train and carries a variety of snacks and beverages from leading brands. Last year, Amtrak introduced Dunkin’ Donuts coffee on trains in the Northeast.
The Metroliners, introduced in 1969, were high-speed Budd electric cars designed for use on the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) between New York and Washington. Luxurious interiors and fast running times made the Metroliner Service a viable competitor to airlines. Under Amtrak, which took over the Metroliner Service in 1971, frequencies increased to keep up with demand. In this photograph, Metroliner car No. 816 still sports the logo of Penn Central (successor to the PRR), indicating it was likely taken soon after Amtrak began operations.
Metroliner snack-bar coach No. 856 and club car No. 886 show off the bold, graphic paint schemes Amtrak introduced in the late 1970s. At that time, the company began refurbishing and reconfiguring the cars - electrical components were moved from the underside of the floor to a new compartment on the roof.
This image shows the interior of a Metroliner club car - known as Metroclub. The first class Metroclub had roomy, individually reclining swivel parlor chairs; there was also a phone booth available to customers. A service attendant provided food and beverage service at one's seat. A close equivalent today would be first class on Acela Express (Washington-Boston), where customers enjoy premium amenities, spacious two-by-one seating, complimentary onboard food and beverage services and access to ClubAcela lounges at major stations.
Starting in late 1973, Amtrak ordered the first of what were eventually 492 modern, single-level Amfleet I cars. Manufactured by the Budd Company, the tubular, stainless steel, all-electric cars were designed to reach speeds of up to 125 mph. They began to enter service in 1975, and about 450 cars are still used today, particularly on routes east of the Mississippi River. Here F40PH locomotive No. 211 leads the northbound Minute Man (Washington-Boston), which is largely made up of gleaming new Amfleet I cars.
Early advertisements touted the Amfleet’s “dual temperature control system ... plush carpeting ... and wider, more comfortable reclining seats to relax in.” Drop-down tray tables allowed passengers to “ ... eat, drink or even get some work done, right at your seat.” The club car section shown here, also known as Amclub, was staffed by an attendant who provided at-seat food and beverage service.
This poster referenced the oil shortages of the late 1970s to promote travel on Amtrak. Rushing out of the medicine bottle is a train led by F40PH locomotive No. 215, dressed in the Phase II paint scheme introduced in 1975. The train is made up of then-new Amfleet cars. According to the most recent U.S. Department of Energy data, Amtrak is 30% more efficient than traveling by car and 8% more efficient than domestic airline travel on a per-passenger-mile basis.
This colorful promotional button marked the introduction of modern new RTG Turboliners on the Chicago-St. Louis route in 1973; they later spread to other routes out of Chicago. Amtrak initially leased two French ANF gas-turbine T 2000 RTG "Turbotrain" trainsets, which could reach speeds up to 125 mph. "You glide down the track so smoothly you can scarcely feel the rails ... [while] interiors feature French styling in simple sunny colors,” Amtrak enthused.
In 1976-77, Amtrak introduced the modern gas-turbine RTL Turboliner trainsets for use in upstate New York on the Empire Service (New York-Albany-Buffalo) and Adirondack (New York-Montreal). They were modified from the earlier RTG Turboliners to include American couplers and standard 480 volt head-end power. The RTLs were also equipped for third rail electric operation so they could access Grand Central Terminal, which Amtrak served until 1991 when it consolidated all New York City services at Penn Station.
Ticket, please! Amtrak promoted the RTL Turboliners for their "smooth, quiet ride in an air-conditioned, entirely carpeted interior (walls and ceilings as well as floors).” The all-reserved first class Turboclub car, unlike the coach shown here, featured spacious two-by-one seating and "luxurious velour” upholstery, as well as a dedicated attendant who saw to the customers’ needs.
Amtrak’s famed Auto Train crosses Neabsco Creek south of Woodbridge, Va., on its daily, 855-mile run between northern Virginia and central Florida. It’s the only passenger train in the U.S. to transport customers and their motor vehicles (car, van, motorcycle, SUV, small boat, jet-ski or other RV). Amtrak launched the Auto Train in October 1983, and it is considered the longest passenger train in the world when counting its auto-rack rail cars. The service has used bi-level Superliners since 1996, so this image showing single-level equipment, including dome cars, likely dates to the 1980s.
The daily Broadway Limited (New York-Chicago) took its name from an earlier train operated by the Pennsylvania Railroad. It is shown passing over the famous Horseshoe Curve, completed in 1854 west of Altoona, Pa. Led by F40PH locomotive No. 366, the train is made up of a variety of pre-Amtrak sleeping, dining and baggage cars, as well as more modern Amfleet coaches. The Amtrak Broadway Limited was discontinued in 1995, but customers can still experience the curve aboard the daily Pennsylvanian (New York-Pittsburgh).
Many of Amtrak's early sleeping cars had 10 Roomettes and 6 Double Bedrooms, and were commonly known as "10-6 Sleepers." Roomettes such as the one shown here in 1983 were intended for one person. They included a chair, toilet and washing facilities; the bed folded down from the wall. Amtrak car No. 2463 was originally built by the Budd Company for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad in 1952. Known as the Silver Dale, it was used on the American Royal Zephyr (Chicago-Kansas City). The last pre-Amtrak sleeping cars in the passenger car fleet were retired in 2001.
Introduced in October 1981, Metroliner Express Service built on the trusted Metroliner brand; by only stopping at Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City, the trip time was brought under three hours – which Amtrak capitalized on for this advertisement aimed at business travelers. By early 1982, the original Metroliner cars were removed from Metroliner Service and replaced with Amfleet coaches and AEM-7 locomotives. Metroliner Service was gradually phased out after the launch of the sleek, high-speed Acela Express (Washington-Boston) in 2000.
The Amfleet I cars Amtrak ordered in 1973 were based on the design of the popular Metroliner cars. The Amfleet cars came in five configurations, including the Amcafe shown in this photo. Weighing in at 110,000 pounds, the Amcafes included a food service counter in the center of the car and seating for 56 customers.
Amtrak ordered the Amfleet II cars in 1980 for use on overnight trains. Built by the Budd Company at its Red Lion Plant in northeastern Philadelphia, the 125 coaches and 25 food service cars were similar in exterior appearance to the earlier Amfleet I, but were modified for a more spacious layout and had larger windows. The food service cars had a cafe counter in the middle; one end had tables and booths, while the other featured the informal lounge seating shown here. This area now features booth seating too, and is a great place to hang out and meet other travelers.
The bi-level Amtrak Superliner, whose layout was inspired by the popular Santa Fe Railway "Hi-Level" cars, entered the development and design phase in 1973. The Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle), whose route is shown on the bottom of this poster, was the first train to feature full Superliner service in October 1979. To mark the occasion, “Champagne was offered to adult passengers ... and buttons and other souvenirs were distributed.” Superliners are still found on most overnight trains that depart from Chicago, including the City of New Orleans (Chicago-Memphis-New Orleans) and the Southwest Chief (Chicago-Albuquerque-Los Angeles).
Time for some Zzzzzzs…The Superliner family bedroom (left), shown in its original upholstery, has a sofa and two reclining seats that convert to beds and two upper berths that fold down from above. Located on the lower level of Superliner sleeping cars, a family bedroom can sleep two adults and two children. A roomette (right) has seats that convert to a single bed and a berth that pulls down from above.
A good night’s rest: Humorous illustrations depicting the insides of the new Superliner cars were used on menus in 1979-1980. This one shows a sleeping car with bedrooms and roomettes. The former have private, self-enclosed restrooms with toilet, sink and shower, while passengers in the latter share restrooms and showers on the lower level that are located near additional baggage storage.
The 284 bi-level Superliner cars were built by Pullman Standard at a plant in Hammond, Ind. The order included 102 coaches, 48 coach-baggage cars, 25 café/lounge cars, 70 sleepers and 39 diners. Built to be pulled at speeds up to 100 mph, the cars measure 85 feet long, approximately 10 feet wide and 16 feet high. This Superliner stainless steel car shell would eventually be outfitted with two-by-two seating, carpeting and curtains along the windows.
The upper level of a Superliner coach features seats in a two-by-two configuration, while the lower level, shown here, includes seating, restrooms and mechanical equipment. Today, Superliner coaches are known for their comfortable reclining seats with ample legroom; travelers also have an individual fold-down tray, reading light and 120v electric outlet. Best of all, there’s no middle seat!
In this 1980s image, a young traveler gazes out the windows of a Superliner Sightseer Lounge car while listening to the hits on his Walkman. The Sightseer Lounges have an upper level with generous wrap-around windows perfect for taking photos of the landscape. Comfy sofas and chairs mean you can relax with a sketchpad, play a game of cards or talk with fellow travelers; if you’re hungry, head downstairs for a snack in the café.
Today you can go to the lower level of a Superliner Sightseer Lounge car to pick up a snack or beverage – café seating is located at the bottom of the stairs. When the cars first rolled off the production line at Pullman Standard, they included a small piano lounge across from the café. Cozy seating was arranged around an electric piano, and decorative panels depicted aspects of railroading.
In the late 1980s - early 1990s, illustrator Nathan Davies created a series of imaginative travel-themed graphics for use on timetables, postcards, posters and more. Based on the desert landscape depicted, complete with towering rock formations, flowering cacti and what might be a desert pocket gopher, the train shown is probably meant as a general representation of the Sunset Limited (New Orleans-San Antonio-Los Angeles) or the Southwest Chief (Chicago-Albuquerque-Los Angeles), which offer travelers breathtaking views of southwestern desert landscapes.
This image of the Desert Wind (Ogden-Las Vegas-Los Angeles) from the early 1980s gives a broad overview of Amtrak’s then-existing passenger car fleet. The train includes two locomotives followed by two single-level cars Amtrak had purchased from the predecessor railroads, a single-level Amfleet car first introduced in 1975, a 1950s bi-level Hi-Level car purchased from the Santa Fe Railway and at least four bi-level Superliners that Amtrak introduced in 1979. The equipment wears the Phase II red, white and blue paint scheme introduced in 1975.
We’ve been working on the railroad ... In this view from the late 1970s or early 1980s, employees at Amtrak’s Beech Grove, Ind., heavy maintenance facility perform maintenance and overhaul work on a variety of cars that the company had purchased or leased from predecessor railroads. Amtrak bought the Beech Grove shops from the Penn Central Transportation Company in April 1975. Today, more than 500 skilled employees continue to rebuild and overhaul various cars and diesel locomotives used across the Amtrak system.
In 1982, Amtrak laid the foundation for development of a new single-level, long-distance car – later known as the Viewliner – to replace older equipment. The Budd Company, which had produced the popular Amfleet cars in the mid-1970s, manufactured prototype car shells for two sleeping cars and one dining car. Here the dining car shell is shown at Amtrak’s Beech Grove, Ind., heavy maintenance facility in March 1986, waiting for employees to install the interior modules, wiring and car systems.
As Amtrak explored the development of high-speed rail in the early 1990s, it leased two European high-speed trainsets for testing in the Northeast: the German Intercity Express (ICE) and the Swedish X2000. The equipment was also displayed in cities across the country, such as this exhibit of the X2000 at Red Wing, Minn., in July 1993. Designed and built by Asea Brown Boveri, Inc. for the Swedish State Railways, the X2000 was tested by Amtrak because it could travel at higher speeds than conventional trains on existing track. Red Wing is served twice a day by the Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle/Portland).
Here the westbound California Zephyr (Chicago-Denver-Emeryville) passes near Granby, Colo. This image clearly shows a transition in Amtrak’s paint schemes: the P42DC locomotives wear the bold Phase III livery, introduced in 1979, while the bi-level Superliner passenger cars wear the more subdued Phase IV scheme introduced in 1993. The California Zephyr is considered one of the most beautiful train trips in North America, taking customers across the Great Plains and high into the Rockies and the snow-capped Sierra Nevadas.
In 1995, Amtrak received the first of 50 new Viewliner sleeping cars intended for use in the East where tunnels and other infrastructure are too low for the bi-level Superliners. This promotional image shows an accessible bedroom, which can accommodate up to three adults and includes a sofa with seating for three, an upper and lower berth for sleeping, and a wheelchair accessible restroom with sink, vanity, toilet and shower. The Viewliners are known for their two rows of windows, which create a bright and airy interior.
Capitol Corridor trains in central California generally employ bi-level "California cars" with a distinctive blue, orange and gold paint scheme. Conductor Ralph Copeland looks down the platform before signaling the engineer to depart the station. The conductor is responsible for the safe movement and operation of the train, the collection of tickets and the conduct of the operating and on-board service crews. “Most of the people, especially on the early trains, I see every day," says Copeland. The Capitol Corridor route is primarily financed in partnership with the State of California and is managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority.
Amtrak inaugurated the Pacific Surfliner (San Luis Obispo-Los Angeles-San Diego) in 2000 to replace the San Diegan, started by the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway in 1938. The name change was a way to rebrand the service after an intense period of investment that included refurbished tracks and stations, new cars and increased frequencies. The trains’ bi-level California Cars wear a distinctive silver and blue livery, and they welcome surfboards! The Pacific Surfliner is primarily financed through funds made available by the State of California and is managed by the LOSSAN Joint Powers Authority.
The newly branded Amtrak Cascades service debuted in 1998. Funded in partnership with Washington State and Oregon, multiple daily frequencies connect Seattle and Portland, with service as far north as Vancouver, B.C., and south to Eugene, Ore. The Amtrak Cascades features sleek, European-style, articulated trainsets designed by the Spanish firm Patentes Talgo SA. They use passive tilt technology to produce a smoother ride. One of the highlights of the journey is a visit to the bistro car, which features products grown and made in the Pacific Northwest.
A Piedmont train heads south from the Raleigh, N.C., station on its way to Charlotte. Out of sight is the busy Boylan Wye, a crucial piece of railroad infrastructure where lines owned by CSX, Norfolk Southern and the North Carolina Railroad meet. Amtrak operates the Piedmont trains under contract with the state, which also owns the refurbished equipment. The distinctive livery, which incorporates red, white, blue and gold, echoes the colors of the state flag. The locomotives are named for cities along the route; No. 1797, shown here, is known as the "City of Asheville."
In July 2010, Amtrak awarded a contract to CAF USA to manufacture 130 new single-level, long-distance cars – including sleeping and baggage cars – intended for use on eastern routes like the Lake Shore Limited (New York/Boston-Chicago). Work continues in Elmira, N.Y., and parts have been sourced from more than 120 suppliers in 25 states. Known as Viewliner II, the stainless steel cars are supplementing the existing fleet to support growth across the national passenger rail system.
New Viewliner II baggage cars can now be found on most Amtrak overnight trains – replacing equipment dating to the mid-20th century. In addition to providing space for luggage and Amtrak Express shipments (small package and less-than-truckload shipping), the baggage cars include bicycle racks. In collaboration with cycling advocates, Amtrak has increased the number of trains that offer carry-on and trainside checked bicycle service – allowing you to take the train to your next biking adventure!
The famed Auto Train transports customers and their motor vehicles. Once at the Auto Train stations in either Lorton, Va., or Sanford, Fla., passengers drive through a vehicle gate, receive a claim-check number which is also affixed to their vehicles, and then proceed to the loading area. Customers continue on foot into the station with their overnight luggage while the vehicles are video-documented and driven into the bi-level auto carriers, which are split up onto several parallel tracks. By choosing Priority Vehicle Offloading, you can ensure your vehicle is one of the first offloaded from the train.
Amfleet coach cars used in the East and Midwest feature comfortable reclining seats with ample legroom, fold-down trays, individual reading lights and 120v electric outlets. Many trains offer complimentary Wi-Fi to help you stay connected to work and home. The coach car also has plenty of room for dogs and cats up to 20 pounds for trips of up to seven hours. Pet reservations are available for most trains on a first-come, first-served basis, and each customer may book one pet.
Amtrak is investing in an extensive overhaul of the interiors of its Amfleet I cars. First introduced in 1975, the more than 450 Amfleet coach and cafe cars are found on popular trains including the Northeast Regional, Carolinian and Illinois Service. Through a close study of customer feedback, the Amtrak design team zeroed in on a crisp, modern look and cleaner restrooms. Refreshed coaches such as this one include brand-new seat cushions, carpeting, LED lighting and flooring in restrooms.
Intended to compete with airlines for travelers in the Washington-New York and New York-Boston markets, the Acela Express trains entered service in December 2000. Each of the 20 trainsets includes five coaches and a café car between power cars at each end, and can reach top speeds of 150 mph. Here an Acela Express train exits the Union Tunnel east of Baltimore Penn Station. Measuring 3,410 feet long, the tunnel was completed by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1873.
Acela Express offers hourly downtown-to-downtown service between New York City and Washington, D.C., and intermediate cities, as well as many convenient round-trips between New York and Boston. Customers enjoy superior comfort, upscale amenities and polished service whether they’re working at a conference table, relaxing in the Quiet Car or having a bite to eat in the cafe. Since its launch in late 2000, Acela Express has carried more than 49 million customers.
In Oct. 2017, Amtrak revealed the exterior paint scheme for the 28 next-generation high-speed trainsets that will replace the equipment currently used to provide the premium Acela Express service. Amtrak has contracted with Alstom to produce the next-generation trainsets, which will provide 40 percent more trains, one-third more passenger seats with the same personal space and high-end comfort, more service, better amenities and a smoother ride. All trainsets are expected to be in service by the end of 2022.

Amtrak interiors through the years
In connection with the start of Amtrak service in May 1971, the company handpicked approximately 1,200 cars from a total pool of 3,000 held by the two dozen predecessor railroads that had handed over their passenger service obligations to Amtrak. Many of these inherited cars wore various paint schemes, which is why these early years are sometimes referred to as Amtrak's "Rainbow Era."
A lot of effort was put into modernizing the cars, as seen in this 1973 image of a refurbished dome-pub car, which had originally been built in 1947 by the Budd Company as an observation lounge for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad’s Twin Cities Zephyr (Chicago-Minneapolis). As noted in Amtrak’s employee magazine, a “warm but vibrant blend of red, violet and purple sets the basic mood for friendly mingling.” While refurbishing older equipment, Amtrak also began planning for the purchase of brand new stainless-steel single-level and bi-level cars.
The new single-level cars, later known as Amfleet, were based on the design of the Metroliner cars shown here. The Metroliners were used as a prototype due to their popularity among travelers on the high-speed Metroliner service between Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Starting in late 1973, Amtrak ordered the first of what was ultimately 492 Amfleet cars, touting their “Floor tracks permitting variable seat spacing and other configuration changes [that] will allow us to maximize revenue as well as to provide varying interior arrangements.”
By December 1975, the Budd Company produced a finished Amfleet car every working day.
The Amfleet featured five-car configurations, two of which were coaches: an 84-seat version for use on short-distance corridor services and a 60-seat version used on long-distance routes. Shown here is a view into an Amclub, which had two-by-two coach seating on one end, a standard food service unit in the center and two-by-one club car seating on the other end. The club car section, also known as Amclub, was staffed by an attendant who provided at-seat food and beverage service. The other food service cars had coach seating at one end and either tables (Amdinette) or additional coach seating (Amcafe) at the other end.
Here, in spring 1973, members of the Amtrak Design Group – tasked with revitalizing equipment and facilities – examine manufacturers’ prototypes of coach seats recently ordered for many Amtrak routes. The textile pattern on the seat appears quite similar to what was ultimately chosen for the new Amfleet cars.
The first of the new single-level Amfleet cars went into revenue service on Aug. 7, 1975, on the Statesman (Washington-Boston). Four days earlier, Amtrak invited employees and their families on a test run between Washington and Philadelphia to gauge reactions to the car interiors and the ride quality. This ticket not only guaranteed a spot on the train, but could also be kept as a memento of this special trip.
Early advertisements touted the cars’ “dual temperature control system ... plush carpeting ... and wider, more comfortable reclining seats to relax in.” Drop-down tray tables allowed passengers to “... eat, drink or even get some work done, right at your seat.” Seats were covered in a multi-hued, floral-inspired pattern incorporating pink, red and purple.
Amclub seats featured a more subdued red pattern. Here the club car attendant serves customers at their seats.
In 1980, Amtrak ordered an additional 125 Amfleet coach cars and 25 lounge cars – known as Amfleet II – for use on long-distance overnight routes. They are similar in exterior appearance to their Amfleet I predecessors, but include only one vestibule and the coaches were modified on the interior for a more spacious layout. This eye-catching striped material incorporating red, orange, blue and white was used in the new cars and later became standard for Amfleet. The fabric was employed as early as 1979 on refurbished Metroliner cars.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, as part of the Capstone Program to support the launch of Acela Regional service (later rebranded Northeast Regional), many of the Amfleet cars were refurbished at Amtrak’s Bear Shops in Delaware. Electrical and mechanical systems were overhauled; wheels and running gear renewed; and luggage areas, flooring, walls, lighting and seats upgraded. Important changes were made to the restrooms to ensure accessibility. The current blue color scheme dates from this period; the seat upholstery incorporates touches of yellow and green that catch the eye.
In Amfleet business class cars, which offer customers more legroom, many seats are upholstered in a rich blue fabric with a subtle triangle motif for visual interest. On the Carolinian (Charlotte-Raleigh-New York) shown in this image, train attendant Heber Lopez offers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage to a customer.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service. Blue accents in the headrest will appear in Business-class seating.
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service. Blue accents in the headrest will appear in Business-class seating.
A look at Amtrak stations through the years
The building of the Panama Canal greatly excited San Diegans, who believed the city was destined to finally grow into a major port as a result of increased shipping. To promote this idea, civic boosters pushed the city to hold the Panama-California Exposition of 1915-16 to celebrate San Diego’s natural, cultural and business strengths. The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway committed to building a new and larger station – shown here in 1971 – in order to accommodate the expected crowds. Designed by the San Francisco firm of Bakewell and Brown, the depot is noted for its soaring, domed towers and colorful tilework both inside and out. The old “Santa Fe” sign on the roof remains a city landmark.
San Diego is one of the busiest stations in the Amtrak national network, served by two dozen daily Pacific Surfliner trains (San Diego-Los Angeles-San Luis Obispo). The original entrance patio, enclosed by shady arcades and lined with benches as well as potted palms and flowers, was later demolished for a parking lot. By the early 1970s, there was talk of tearing down the depot, but the community rallied to save the building. Rehabilitation efforts followed, including the replacement of the parking lot with a landscaped plaza that recalls the old patio. The Baggage and Freight Building at the north end of the station, along with a modern addition, house a branch of the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Opened in May 1939, Los Angeles Union Station, originally called Los Angeles Union Passenger Terminal, is marked by colorful tiles, shady arcades, fountains and towering palms—the epitome of Southern California glamor. Its colorful Art Deco interiors have served as the backdrop for numerous television commercials and movies. When Amtrak began operations in 1971 – this photo dates to the early 1970s – service had shrunk to just nine trains a day.
Los Angeles Union Station is a bustling intermodal transportation center that welcomes more than 60,000 travelers, commuters and visitors every day. Twenty-eight daily Amtrak trains serve the station, including the Pacific Surfliner service, which hugs parts of the stunning coastline between San Luis Obispo and San Diego, and the Southwest Chief, which offers spectacular views of mountain and desert landscapes as it travels to Chicago.
The Pennsylvania Railroad completed this red brick Queen Anne-style train station in 1887, but the distinctive gambrel roof was constructed in 1905 following a serious fire. Shown here in 1981, it is the third rail station to stand in this general location, with the first constructed in 1837. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania chose Harrisburg as its seat of government in 1812, and the capitol is within walking distance of the station.
Harrisburg is an important transition point between electric train operations to the east and diesel operations to the west. The station, one of the busiest in the Amtrak network, is served by the daily Pennsylvanian (New York-Philadelphia-Pittsburgh) and Keystone Service (New York-Philadelphia-Harrisburg) trains. These services are financed primarily through funds made available by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvanian covers a 444-mile route that passes through the Appalachian Mountains and Pennsylvania Dutch Country and crosses over the famed Horseshoe Curve and Rockville Bridge, the oldest stone masonry arch railroad viaduct in the world.
Behind the brick head house are two historic steel and timber train sheds, shown here in 1981, that employ Fink roof trusses. The first shed was completed in time for the station opening, and the second was built in the late 1890s. They counted as some of the largest of their kind when built. The Harrisburg station complex is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a National Engineering Landmark.
Harrisburg is the western terminus of the state-supported Keystone Service, which includes more than two dozen daily trains connecting the city to Philadelphia, New York and stations in between. In Fiscal Year 2015, the service carried more than 1.3 million customers. Between 2004 and 2006, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Amtrak undertook the “Keystone Corridor Improvement Project” with the goal of improving the 104 mile rail line between Harrisburg and Philadelphia. The completed work allowed for all-electric train service, top speeds to 110 mph and additional train frequencies including express options.
The temporary banner bearing the Amtrak service mark indicates that this scene from Philadelphia 30th Street Station likely dates to the early 1970s. When Amtrak took over operation of the nation's intercity passenger rail system on May 1, 1971, it did not have the time or resources to immediately re-brand all passenger facilities. This ticket desk, since removed, sat between the Main Concourse and North Waiting Room.
Today, the area is open to pedestrian traffic, and the ticket desks are to the right. The original ceiling-mounted clock remains.
Today, the area is open to pedestrian traffic, and the ticket desks are to the right. The original ceiling-mounted clock remains. The station is especially famous for the soaring Main Concourse outfitted in travertine and marble. Amtrak and its partners recently unveiled the 30th Street Station District Plan, which is focused on transforming the station area into a neighborhood full of opportunities for community development, economic growth and improved transportation connections.
The Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle/Portland), which operates with bi-level Superliner cars, stops at the West Glacier station (originally known as Belton) on the edge of Glacier National Park. Built and expanded by the Great Northern Railway between 1906 and 1935, the depot features rough-hewn siding that gives it a rustic appearance. This image likely dates to the 1980s.
Glacier National Park, known for its lakes, forests and soaring mountains, attracted nearly 2.4 million visitors in 2015. More than 240 national parks and sites are accessible from Amtrak-served communities. The depot now houses a retail shop run by the non-profit Glacier National Park Conservancy, which assures the park experience by providing support for preservation, education and research through philanthropy and outreach.
Designed by renowned architects Frank Furness and Allen Evans, the Wilmington station was completed in 1908. The concourse located under the rail viaduct features exposed steel beams studded with rivets - a powerful industrial and decorative element. The structures on either side of the viaduct are steel-framed with walls of warm red brick, brownstone, and terra cotta. At the corner of Front and French streets is a four-faced clock tower embellished with stone and terra cotta trim. The station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 – about the time this photo was taken.
Amtrak, with state and federal assistance, completed a nearly two year station rehabilitation project in 2011. Crews repaired brickwork and terra cotta, restored windows and doors and improved the platforms and canopies. Inside, contemporary silver and blue finishes play off of the restored grand staircase and its intricate patterned metalwork. The structure was rededicated as the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station in honor of the vice president, who as a senator from Delaware often rode the train daily between Wilmington and Washington. Within walking distance is the Amtrak Consolidated National Operations Center, a high-tech facility from which Amtrak national operations are managed.
Windsor depot, erected in 1870, stands about one block east of the Broad Street Green, which has served as the commercial heart of the town since the mid-19th century. Constructed by the Hartford and New Haven Railroad, the depot is dressed in then-fashionable French Second Empire garb, including a mansard roof and elaborate wood brackets carved in high relief. By the late 1960s, the Windsor station was closed and passengers used a small shelter installed on the platform. The town, along with the Greater Hartford Transit District and Amtrak, undertook a full restoration of the depot and freight house soon after this image was taken in 1985.
Today Amtrak customers primarily use the platform. Located on the Amtrak Springfield Line, Windsor is well connected to the spine of the busy Northeast Corridor that runs between Washington, D.C. and Boston. Windsor will also be a stop on the future CTrail Hartford Line, a new commuter service between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass., expected to launch in early 2018. The depot is occupied by the Windsor Art Center (WAC), an organization that highlights the creative endeavors of local artists, artisans, actors and musicians. By leasing and renovating the depot, WAC has been able to offer art studios for rent, as well as a large classroom available for various courses.
Shown here in 1972, the West Palm Beach depot was built in the Mediterranean Revival style by Harvey & Clarke Architects for the Seaboard Air Line Railroad. It opened with the arrival of the Orange Blossom Special on January 29, 1925. In 1878, the Providencia, carrying coconuts, wrecked on Palm Beach Island, the strip of sea barrier between the Lake Worth Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean. The resulting proliferation of coconut palms led to the area’s name.
During an extensive rehabilitation project in the early 1990s, skilled workers restored ornamental cast stone elements, exterior masonry, doors and windows and fanciful iron and tile work. In summer 2012, the city planted more than five dozen trees—such as sabal palms, highrise oaks and Malayan coconut palms—around the building and installed seating, further enhancing the romantic architecture. The station is a busy intermodal center served by the Amtrak Silver Meteor (New York-Miami) and Silver Star (New York-Tampa-Miami), as well as Tri-Rail commuter trains and local buses.
Completed in 1908, Washington Union Station is a neoclassical masterpiece in the nation's capital. By the early 1980s, the building was largely shuttered, its fate uncertain until the federal government entered into a public-private partnership to redevelop the station as a mixed use transportation, retail and office center. A restoration completed in 1988 is still cited as one of the nation’s most successful examples of adaptive reuse of an historic structure. This image likely dates to the 1970s.
Approximately 100,000 visitors pass through Union Station each day, whether to catch an Amtrak or commuter train, bus or the Metro, or simply to have a bite to eat and shop. Work recently wrapped up on a three-year project during which the Main Hall received plaster repairs, fresh paint and new 23 karat, 18 gram weight gold leaf. Planning and design continues on the Washington Union Station 2nd Century plan, a comprehensive improvement initiative comprised of multiple projects that seeks to triple passenger capacity and double train capacity by modernizing and expanding station facilities over the next 20 years.
Opened in 1954 to consolidate the city's passenger rail operations in one central facility, New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal features a series of colorful murals depicting the history of Louisiana from the age of exploration through the mid-20th century. This image likely dates to the early 1970s.
The station is adjacent to the Superdome, and it’s only a short hop on the streetcar to reach the French Quarter’s world-renowned shops and eateries. The City of New Orleans (New Orleans-Chicago), Crescent (New Orleans-New York) and Sunset Limited (New Orleans-Los Angeles) whisk you across the country.
King Street Station was constructed in 1906 by the Great Northern Railway. It was designed by the firm of Reed and Stem, which was also involved with the building of Grand Central Terminal in New York City (and many other railroad stations). The soaring clock tower is a city landmark and was inspired by the bell tower on the Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. This image shows the station in the 1970s.
The city recently completed a major station rehabilitation project that included seismic retrofitting, installation of sustainable systems such as geothermal wells and solar panels and restoration of the station's grand public spaces. Visitors are awed by the main waiting room’s elaborate plasterwork ceiling. Passengers can hop on an Amtrak Cascades train to Vancouver, B.C., head east to Chicago on the Empire Builder, or board the Coast Starlight down to California.
Santa Barbara is known for the romantic Spanish-inspired architecture that defines its historic downtown. The 1902 depot, shown here in 1972, features a shady arcade and red tile roof. The city was a major movie-making center during the era of silent film.
With frequent service offered by Pacific Surfliner (San Luis Obispo-San Diego) trains and the Coast Starlight (Los Angeles-Seattle), Santa Barbara is a favorite getaway along the California coast. Visitors come to enjoy the city’s fair weather, charming architecture and beaches. The depot has changed little in more than a century.
The Atlantic Coast Line Railroad built this Mission Revival style depot in 1926. It includes two distinctive, domed towers flanking the entrance and a long, shady arcade. At the station's opening in January 1927, more than 6,000 visitors came to tour the new building. This image from the 1970s shows that the depot had not been significantly altered in its first 50 years.
In June 2015, the city cut the ribbon on a major station rehabilitation project. A fresh coat of paint, based on historic color schemes, gives the building a bright and welcoming appearance, as does lush landscaping. The Orlando station, served by the Silver Meteor (New York-Miami) and Silver Star (New York-Tampa-Miami) is a popular destination for those heading to central Florida's numerous theme parks and attractions.
Amtrak originally served this picturesque Victorian depot, likely designed by well-known architect E. Francis Baldwin and completed by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad in 1874. This image likely dates to the 1970s.
In 1981, the 400-ton historic depot was moved a few dozen feet south along the railroad to make way for a new intermodal center. The historic building was refurbished for commercial space and now stands amid mature trees where it is visible from the Capitol Limited (Washington-Chicago).
The current intermodal station that opened in 1984 brings together Amtrak’s Capitol Limited, Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) trains, the Washington Metro and local and regional buses. The historic Rockville depot that was moved to build the intermodal station sits just to the right of this image amid the trees. The burial places of F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and other quintessential American novels, and his wife Zelda are only a short walk away.
New London Union Station, shown here in 1971, sits at the head of the Parade, a public plaza where State Street terminates at the Thames River. After an existing depot suffered a devastating fire in 1885, the city’s two railroad providers decided to construct and share a new “union station.” The New York, New Haven, and Hartford Railroad and the New London Northern Railroad ambitiously turned to the renowned Boston architect Henry Hobson Richardson to design a suitable replacement. Opened in 1887, it features a main entryway embellished by a large, wide arch constructed of brick that radiates outward like a sunburst. In the gable, bricks are skillfully arranged to create interesting geometric patterns that provide great visual interest.
By the 1960s, the aging Union Station had become shabby and was threatened with demolition. A band of concerned residents worked to list it on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, and four years later it was purchased by a group of investors interested in adaptive reuse. Rehabilitation followed, with new owners undertaking another round of work in the early 2000s. The catenary poles and wires that carry the electric current to power trains, seen above, were installed between New Haven, Conn., and Boston in the late 1990s in preparation for the launch of high-speed Acela Express service in 2000. Today the station is a busy intermodal center served by Amtrak, Shore Line East commuter rail, local and intercity buses. Just a short walk away are ferries whose destinations include Long Island’s Orient Point.
Best known for its majestic Great Hall, seen here in 1974, Chicago Union Station is the hub for Amtrak mid-western corridor services and national network trains serving the West. Completed in 1925, Union Station was built through a partnership among four railroads and designed by famed architect Daniel Burnham and his successors. Together with approach and storage tracks, the entire station facility takes up nearly 10 city blocks, with much of it hidden below street level. The Great Hall has a barrel-vaulted skylight that soars 115 feet above the floor. On the east wall, figures represent day (holding a rooster) and night (holding an owl) – a recognition of the 24-hour nature of passenger railroading.
Amtrak is in the process of making numerous improvements to Union Station. These include the opening of a new, expanded passenger lounge, restoration of the Great Hall skylight and the creation of banquet and event space in the former women’s lounge. Amtrak also recently solicited responses to a Request For Qualification (RFQ), the next step toward selecting a Master Developer for commercial elements of Chicago Union Station and neighboring properties. Any proposed development solution will need to integrate successfully with the surrounding West Loop neighborhood.
Erected between 1917 and 1926, Union Depot rose on the approximate site of a previous union station, which had opened in 1881 to consolidate the passenger needs of numerous railroads then serving the city. Union Depot, shown here at the time of its opening, was designed by noted Chicago architect Charles Sumner Frost. He gave it a restrained neoclassical limestone façade with an imposing 150 foot long Doric colonnade. The soaring Great Hall is dressed in light pink Tennessee marble and local Mankato-Kasota stone. Around its edges were ticket offices for the partner railroads, a restaurant, barbershop, soda fountain and other passenger conveniences.
In the early 2000s, St. Paul officials began to contemplate a return of transportation services to Union Depot. Newly-formed Amtrak had shifted all passenger trains to Minneapolis in 1971. The Ramsey County Regional Railroad Authority broke ground on a two year rehabilitation project in early 2011. Work included restoration of historic features, construction of an addition to house transit offices and installation of numerous art pieces. Through the use of environmentally friendly materials and design solutions, the building won LEED Gold certification. Today it is a busy intermodal center served by the daily Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle/Portland), intercity and local buses and light rail. A new bicycle shop just opened in the depot.
Measuring 300 feet long, the Waiting Room – shown here in the 1940s – can hold up to 3,000 people. Passengers still descend staircases to reach the lower level platform. A barrel vaulted ceiling interspersed with skylights allows natural light to flood the space, while decorative plasterwork features rosettes. Where the ceiling and walls meet, a repeating frieze wraps around the room. Made of creamy brown terracotta, it depicts transportation over time, such as a covered wagon drawn by oxen, an early locomotive pulling carriages and a powerful, more modern steam locomotive racing into the distance.
The Lowertown neighborhood surrounding Union Depot is noted for its vibrant arts community, which includes more than 500 artists working in a variety of mediums. Extensive arts programming attracts people from across the greater Twin Cities. Union Depot features stunning works of art – both large scale and “human” scale – that address themes of history and transportation. It also hosts cultural events throughout the year. On weekends, shoppers and foodies flock to the nearby St. Paul Farmers’ Market where one can find just about any foodstuff—especially locally grown produce and dairy items.
Portland Union Station has been serving the “City of Roses” since 1896. Originally owned jointly by the Northern Pacific, Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads, its centerpiece is a soaring clock tower whose neon sign urges the public to “Go by Train.” Between 1927 and 1930, the station's interior received a major redesign. The main waiting hall was completely opened up and Italian marble added to the walls and the floor. Union Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, one year after this image was taken.
Union Station is today a bustling intermodal center anchoring the north end of the downtown Portland Transit Mall, making it easy to access by foot, light rail and buses. From Portland, you can hop on the Coast Starlight (Seattle-Los Angeles) for a ride along the Pacific Coast or take the Empire Builder (Portland/Seattle-Chicago) as it heads up the stunning Columbia River Gorge. Frequent Amtrak Cascades Service, which connects communities from Eugene, Ore., to Vancouver, B.C., features sleek, European-style trains. In the Bistro car you can enjoy fresh, regional cuisine, wine, microbrews, and the coffees Seattle made famous.
The southbound Colonial (now part of Northeast Regional service between Boston and Washington), makes a stop at the Capital Beltway station in the Maryland suburb of Lanham, northeast of Washington, D.C. The train is pulled by an E-60 electric locomotive, which helps date this image to the late 1970s or early 1980s.
The Capital Beltway station was closed in late 1983 when Amtrak and commuter rail moved to a new intermodal facility in nearby New Carrollton also served by Metro trains and buses. Here, a high-speed Acela Express train passes through the station, which is a stop for Northeast Regional trains, the Palmetto (New York-Savannah) and the Vermonter (Washington-St. Albans).
45 years of Amtrak locomotives
This image is part of a set taken to highlight the Coast Starlight/Daylight (Seattle-Los Angeles). This service was one of the first to run almost the full length of the West Coast. In spring 1974, the route became known simply as the Coast Starlight, which still runs daily between Los Angeles and Seattle, offering beautiful views of the California coast and the snowcapped Cascade Range. E9A locomotive No. 418, built by the General Motors Electro-Motive Division, leads the train and wears the first Amtrak paint scheme introduced in 1972. The locomotive was originally owned by the Union Pacific Railroad but was turned over to Amtrak when it took over the nation's intercity passenger rail services in 1971.
This 1972 ad, featuring a streamlined E8A locomotive, appeared in "Life" magazine. Amtrak initially accepted only the Rail Travel Credit Card, but by the fall of 1971, station agents could also process American Express and Master Charge. By negotiating contracts with other major credit cards, Amtrak credit sales more than doubled to $9 million in 1972. Today, Amtrak offers its own Amtrak Guest Rewards World MasterCard and Amtrak Guest Rewards Platinum MasterCard that allow customers to earn points toward Amtrak travel. E8A locomotives like the one seen here were manufactured by the General Motors Electro-Motive Division between 1949 and 1954 and had 2,250 horsepower.
Amtrak hired acclaimed illustrator David Klein in the early 1970s to design a series of posters highlighting train travel. Klein had made his name in travel advertising through a fruitful relationship with Trans World Airlines. His work often employed bright colors, bold fonts and abstractions of local landmarks. Klein created a set of four posters using the tagline “Amtrak ... Takes You Clear Across America” to emphasize the railroad’s mandate to operate a national, intercity passenger rail system. Most of the posters, including the “Southwest” version, featured an Amtrak train led by a locomotive in the Phase I paint scheme – known for its red nose and placement of the Amtrak service mark on the side.
The SDP40F was the first locomotive built expressly for Amtrak. Manufactured in 1973 and 1974 by the General Motors Electro-Motive Division, this six-axle diesel-electric unit sported a 3,000-horsepower engine. Since many passenger rail cars were still heated via steam, the SDP40F included two steam generators and a water tank. Within a decade, most of these locomotives were replaced with F40PH models that could operate more easily with a new and refurbished fleet of all-electric passenger cars.
The dramatic angle of this photograph demands the viewer’s attention, as does the locomotive’s paint scheme – known officially as a “phase.” As seen here, the Amtrak Phase I paint scheme featured a striking red nose. The company’s first service mark was painted on the side of the locomotive. To complement the name “Amtrak,” a blending of the words “American” and “track,” design firm Lippincott & Margulies developed a motion-oriented service mark. Resembling an arrow, it was designed with modern graphics featuring the national colors of red, white and blue. It was used from 1971 until 2000 when the current blue travel mark came into use.
The electric GG-1 locomotives were originally commissioned by the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) in the 1930s. Electric locomotives could accelerate more quickly than steam locomotives and haul longer, heavier trains. By 1934, the PRR, in partnership with General Electric, Westinghouse and Baldwin Locomotive Works, had designed and constructed the first of a total 139 GG-1s. Weighing in at 238 tons, the GG-1 had 12 motors that regularly produced 4,620 horsepower. Industrial designer Raymond Loewy gave the locomotive a streamlined aesthetic that emphasized speed and movement. The cover of this 1973 timetable features No. 931 in a patriotic paint scheme. Amtrak finally retired its GG-1 fleet as the new high-speed AEM-7 locomotives were put into service starting in 1980. The last Amtrak GG-1 ran on May 1, 1981 – 10 years to the day when Amtrak took over the nation’s intercity passenger rail system.
This brochure promoting the Potomac Turbo includes a photo of the TurboTrain, an articulated, lightweight trainset with a gas-turbine propulsion system. Funded by the U.S. DOT as part of a 1960s program to explore high-speed rail service, the TurboTrains were designed by United Aircraft Corporation and built by Pullman-Standard. The bi-level power dome cars located at each end of the train - such as the one seen here - housed six turbines, as well as seating on both levels. From the seating area in the dome, passengers could directly view the engineer and the controls. Amtrak took over operation of the TurboTrain equipment in 1971, and it remained in use, primarily between New York and Boston, until 1976.
In this 1972 image, a Metroliner Service train crosses the Bush River in northeastern Maryland. It uses self-propelled, high-speed electric Metroliner cars. They were manufactured by the Budd Company in the late 1960s for the Pennsylvania Railroad to use on the busy Washington-New York corridor. Under Amtrak, Metroliner Service frequencies increased to keep up with demand, and trains often reached speeds of up to 110 mph. Luxurious interiors and fast running times made the Metroliner Service a viable competitor to regional airlines.
In another colorful design from illustrator David Klein, a Metroliner car takes center stage. In line with Amtrak branding, the company’s service mark is placed on the car’s side. Starting in the late 1970s, Amtrak refurbished and reconfigured part of the Metroliner fleet after it had run more than 1.5 million miles of service. Electrical components were moved from the underside of the floor to a new compartment on the roof. The popularity of the Metroliner cars led Amtrak to use them as the basis of design for the all-electric, single level Amfleet cars, which first entered service in 1975. Amtrak still uses Amfleet cars across the country, and especially on the busy Northeast Regional trains that run from points in Virginia north to Boston.
The RTG Turboliner trainsets were based on the French ANF gas-turbine T 2000 RTG "Turbotrain" trainsets. Capable of reaching speeds up to 125 mph, they were initially introduced on the Chicago-St. Louis corridor in late 1973. Over the next few years, they spread to other routes originating in Chicago. A later version known as the RTL Turboliner was built by Rohr Industries and placed into service in upstate New York. They were modified to include American couplers and standard 480 volt head end power. A Turboliner advertisement from October 1973 stated, "You glide down the track so smoothly you can scarcely feel the rails ... [while] interiors feature French styling in simple sunny colors."
By the mid-1970s, the GG-1 electric locomotives Amtrak had purchased from the Pennsylvania Railroad were nearing the end of their useful lives. Amtrak began the search for a replacement, eventually deciding on the General Electric E-60. Based on existing freight locomotives, the boxy design gave the 70-foot long unit a solid, heavy appearance. Each locomotive weighed 193.5 tons and could achieve approximately 6,000 horsepower. This 1976 brochure shows E-60 No. 968 pulling new Amfleet cars noted for their modern, comfortable interiors.
Like the GG-1, the E-60 was also a dual cab design, meaning that it could be operated in either direction for a quick turn-around. Following the introduction of the lighter-weight AEM-7 electric locomotives, most of the remaining E-60s were used to haul long-distance trains between New York and Washington and Clocker trains between New York and Philadelphia. The last E-60s were retired in 2003; the next year, Amtrak donated one to the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
In 1976, Amtrak tested French and Swedish locomotives on the Northeast Corridor in an attempt to find a replacement for the aging GG-1s. The Swedish model, an Rc4 locomotive designed by Allmanna Svenska Elektriska Aktiebolaget (ASEA), was designated the “X995” during its testing phase. Here it wears the Amtrak Phase II paint scheme introduced in 1975. The Rc4's lightweight design won out and became the basis for the Amtrak dual cab AEM-7. Amtrak contracted with the General Motors Electro-Motive Division to manufacture the AEM-7, which was produced  from 1978 to 1988 and could reach top speeds of 125 mph.
This image from the early 1980s shows AEM-7 No. 901 (left) and E-60 No. 966 (right) at the Ivy City Yard north of Washington Union Station. Both electric locomotive types were used on the Northeast Corridor, which at that time was electrified between Washington and New Haven, Conn. (electric service north to Boston began in 2000). The E-60s were built by General Electric between 1974 and 1976 and were the first new electric locomotives ordered by Amtrak. The railroad later contracted with the General Motors Electro-Motive Division (EMD) to design and manufacture the AEM-7.
AEM-7 No. 902 is lifted by an overhead crane while undergoing repairs at the Amtrak Wilmington (Del.) Heavy Maintenance Facility. The Wilmington Shops have a rich history that dates back to their completion by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1904. Today they are the primary facility for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of electric locomotives used on the Northeast Corridor, including the Amtrak Cities Sprinters (ACS-64s) and the power cars used on the high-speed Acela Express. Skilled employees perform truck repair, wheel work, HVAC work, traction motor repairs and component repair and remanufacturing work.
AEM-7 No. 932 leads the way in this c. 1990 advertisement for the popular Metroliner Service trains in the Northeast. Amtrak called the service “The Smarter Shuttle” in reference to the frequent flights operating in the same market. By late 1981, Amtrak had substituted AEM-7 electric locomotives and Amfleet cars for the original Budd Metroliner equipment. To accommodate business travelers, Amtrak introduced non-stop Metroliner Service trains between Washington, D.C., and New York in 1987. With the launch of the high-speed Acela Express (Washington-Boston) in December 2000, Metroliner Service trains were gradually phased out by 2006.
Since 1974, Amtrak has been involved with the publication of an annual wall calendar. The 1983 version featured this watercolor by artist Gil Reid. Against the soaring New York City skyline, the Boston-bound New England Metroliner, led by AEM-7 No. 946, passes GG-1 No. 4935 on the Hell Gate Bridge. This famous structure, completed in 1916, would serve as the inspiration for the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. Today, it carries the Northeast Corridor between Long Island and mainland New York. No. 4935 is now on display at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
In June 2016, Amtrak and rail fans said goodbye to the legendary AEM-7 electric locomotives that had long pulled passenger trains between Washington and Boston and Philadelphia and Harrisburg. AEM-7 No. 942, followed by No. 946, led a special excursion train (shown here crossing the Susquehanna River) that included a stop at the Amtrak heavy maintenance facility in Wilmington, Del. The first AEM-7s entered service in May 1980, and they collectively traveled more than 220 million miles over their careers. The AEM-7s were retired with the phased arrival of 70 new ACS-64 locomotives between 2014 and 2016.
In early 1977, Amtrak leased two high-speed trainsets designed by the Canadian team of Bombardier, Alcan and Dofasco in order to test new high-speed technologies. Known as "Light, Rapid, Comfortable" - or "LRC" for short - the trainsets each included one 16-cylinder, 3,725-horsepower diesel-electric locomotive like the one shown here. The trainsets were designed to reach speeds up to 125 mph on existing rail infrastructure; tilt technology allowed them to take curves at faster speeds. Amtrak primarily used the trainsets in revenue service on the then-non-electrified portion of the Northeast Corridor (between Boston and New Haven, Conn.) from 1980-1982.
In the 1980s, the F40PH locomotive, a diesel-electric model built by the General Motors Electro-Motive Division, became the face of Amtrak long-distance trains. It replaced the earlier SDP40F and operated more easily with Amtrak’s new and refurbished fleet of all-electric passenger cars – the single-level Amfleet and bi-level Superliner equipment still used today. The F40PH had a maximum 3,200 horsepower and could reach a top speed of 110 mph. In this 1980s image, F40PH No. 366 leads the Broadway Limited (New York/Washington-Chicago) around famous Horseshoe Curve near Altoona, Pa.
Amtrak ordered its initial batch of F40PH locomotives in 1975, and the first unit entered revenue service the next year. Between 1975 and 1988, Amtrak ordered more than 200 F40PHs, and they became a common sight on trains like the Crescent (New Orleans-New York) and Sunset Limited (New Orleans-Los Angeles). F40PH No. 217 shown here is probably leading the Coast Starlight (Los Angeles-Seattle) in California. The train is made up of bi-level Superliner cars, including a Sightseer Lounge car whose upstairs sitting area has large floor-to-ceiling windows.
Indicative of the F40PH’s ubiquity across the Amtrak system in the 1980s, a stylized locomotive graces this button promoting a May 1985 trip taken by the cast of NBC's "Today Show." Bryant Gumbel, Jane Pauley and the gang took a five-day journey across the central U.S. via a special Amtrak train billed as the “Today Express.” Beginning in Houston and ending in Cincinnati, the tour covered 2,500 miles. In September 2008, Amtrak hosted ABC News' "Good Morning America," which broadcast live from an Amtrak charter train during a five-day whistle-stop tour.
Numerous routes across the Amtrak system offer unique views of gorgeous fall foliage. The Vermonter (Washington-St. Albans), Adirondack (New York-Montreal) and Cardinal (New York-Charlottesville-Chicago) are especially popular with leaf watchers, and if you time your trip right, you might be able to enjoy the view from Amtrak’s Great Dome car. Built by the Budd Company in 1955 for the Great Northern Railway, it features upper-level seating with all-around panoramic views. In this c. 1990 illustration by Nathan Davies, a stylized F40PH pulls a train through a copper-toned fall landscape. The covered bridge in the background is reminiscent of two 19th-century examples visible from the Vermonter between the stops at Randolph and Montpelier.
F40PH No. 338 leads the westbound California Zephyr (Chicago-Denver-Emeryville) as it exits the Moffat Tunnel that crosses the Continental Divide in north-central Colorado. Named after Colorado railroad pioneer David Moffat, the tunnel's first railroad traffic passed through in February 1928. The 6.2-mile tunnel cut the distance between Denver and the Pacific coast by 176 miles when it opened. The new Winter Park Express, a seasonal weekend service (Jan. - Mar.) operated by Amtrak between Denver Union Station and the famed Winter Park Resort, stops just beyond the Moffat Tunnel’s western portal shown here. The Winter Park Express lets customers avoid ski traffic on I-70 and U.S. 40 while enjoying a comfortable and scenic ride.
In its 1990 annual report, Amtrak noted that two F69PH-AC locomotives, of which No. 451 is shown here, were being tested in an effort to find a new diesel-electric unit for the Amtrak long-distance fleet. The F69s were built by the General Motors Electro-Motive Division to test alternating current (AC) traction motors. They had 3,000 horsepower, could achieve a top speed of 110 mph and were noted for their angled front. Amtrak eventually decided to pursue design of the Genesis Series locomotives with direct current (DC) traction motors, which became the basis for the P-42s still used today.
Twenty Dash 8-32BWH locomotives were built for Amtrak by General Electric at its Erie, Pa., plant and entered revenue service in 1991. Based on a freight locomotive modified for passenger use, the diesel-electric Dash 8-32BWH has 3,200 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 100 mph. Many were used on national system trains until the new, more powerful GE-built Genesis Series locomotives began to enter revenue service in the mid-1990s. Due to the paint scheme, rail fans playfully nicknamed the Amtrak Dash 8-32BWH the “Pepsi can.”
By the early 1990s, Amtrak began thinking about replacing its popular F40PH locomotive. Working with General Electric, Amtrak created a unit with increased fuel efficiency and fewer polluting emissions than its predecessor. The resulting Genesis Series locomotives were the first American passenger locomotives designed from the ground up in more than four decades. Amtrak needed two models: the P-40, a 4,000 horsepower unit for general use, and the P-32, a 3,200 horsepower unit capable of operating over an electric third rail into New York Penn Station. Amtrak later purchased a 4,250-horsepower model known as the P-42. In this c.1990s image, the westbound California Zephyr (Oakland (now Emeryville)-Denver-Chicago) is led by P-42 No. 73 as it moves across the Front Range just outside of Denver.
One of the most advanced features of the new Genesis Series locomotives was the integrated function control – on-board microcomputers that monitor braking, engine speed and other data fed to them by the locomotive. The cab of the P-42 includes an efficiently organized engineer’s desk with monitors. Locomotive engineer Jerry Meyer, shown here, operates P-42 No. 145 along the route of the Pennsylvanian (New York-Philadelphia-Pittsburgh) in May 2016. Meyer joined Amtrak in 1980, serving as a tower operator and a conductor before qualifying as a locomotive engineer in 1997. "This is the best job on the railroad and God only knows I've done a lot of them," he says.
The Empire Builder (Seattle/Portland-Chicago), pulled by Genesis Series locomotives, travels east through Montana on its way to the Windy City in July 1997. Throughout the year, and especially during the summer, the train is popular with outdoor enthusiasts headed for Glacier National Park, whose lakes, forests, meadows and soaring mountains attracted more than 2.37 million visitors in 2015. About half of the more than 400 national park system units are easily accessible from Amtrak-served communities.
This image shows the Southwest Chief (Chicago-Albuquerque-Los Angeles) at Wagon Mound, N.M., led by P-42 No. 135 in the current Phase V paint scheme introduced in 2001. During its 2,265-mile journey, the Southwest Chief crosses the mighty Mississippi River, the Great Plains and the vast deserts of the American Southwest, which at times present an otherworldly landscape. Wagon Mound is famous for the butte shown in the background, which was a natural monument for settlers and traders entering northeastern New Mexico via the Santa Fe Trail. The butte is recognized as a National Historic Landmark.
Engineers Ernie Alston and Sean Daughtry exit the lead locomotive of the northbound Auto Train upon its arrival in Lorton, Va. One hands down a "grip," railroad lingo for a crew member's personal effects. The Auto Train offers non-stop service between Sanford, Fla., conveniently located near the state's famous theme parks, and a suburb of the nation's capital. It is the only Amtrak service to simultaneously transport customers and their car (or van, motorcycle, SUV, small boat, jet-ski or other recreational vehicle). With locomotives and coach, sleeping, dining, lounge and auto-rack rail cars, the Auto Train is considered the longest passenger train in the world, often measuring about three-quarters of a mile.
The eastbound Capitol Limited (Chicago-Washington), led by P-42 No. 197, passes the historic depot at Point of Rocks, Md. Noted for its tower and cupola, the picturesque Victorian-Gothic Revival structure was completed in 1873 and stands where the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad's mainline from Baltimore and its Metropolitan Branch from Washington, D.C., converged before continuing west over the Appalachian Mountains. The Capitol Limited passes through historic Harper’s Ferry, W.Va., before crossing the Potomac River into Maryland. As the train heads south to Washington Union Station, passengers catch glimpses of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historic Park.
Dash 8-32BWH locomotive No. 500 is shown leading the Heartland Flyer (Oklahoma City-Fort Worth) at the Fort Worth station around 2010. The Heartland Flyer was initiated in June 1999, restoring passenger rail service to Oklahoma for the first time in two decades. Using a federal grant, Amtrak and the Oklahoma DOT carried out a one-year research project during which the train was run on a biodiesel blend known as B20 (20% pure biofuel and 80% diesel). The test made national news when "Time" magazine listed it as one of “The 50 Best Inventions of 2010.”
In 2014, Amtrak replaced the engines in two switcher locomotives – used to move cars between trains and in shop facilities in Washington, D.C. – with new energy-efficient generator sets. While traditional locomotives have a large diesel engine idling continuously when in service, “GenSet” locomotives have two or three smaller, independently controlled engines that shut down when not in use. This engine configuration helps reduce diesel fuel consumption by about 50% and produces fewer pollutant emissions. GG20B locomotive No. 599 was built by Railpower Technologies Corporation and can reach a top speed of 60 mph.
As Amtrak explored the development of modern high-speed rail in the early 1990s, it leased two European high-speed electric trainsets for testing and revenue service on the Northeast Corridor. Here the Swedish X2000 (right) makes test runs on the Amtrak Keystone Corridor (Philadelphia-Harrisburg) near Leaman Place prior to entering revenue service. Leaman Place is where the heritage Strasburg Rail Road connects with the Keystone Corridor – resulting in this unusual pairing. Designed and built by Asea Brown Boveri, Inc. for the Swedish State Railways, the X2000 was tested because it could travel at higher speeds than conventional trains on existing main line track. Only trained employees, such as those visible above, are allowed to walk on or near the tracks.
As Amtrak looked into contemporary high-speed rail technologies, it leased the German InterCity Express (ICE) (right) and Swedish X2000 (left), shown here sharing the platform at New York Penn Station in August 1993. Both trainsets were used in revenue service on the Northeast Corridor (NEC), and the equipment was also put on display in cities across the country. Outside of the electrified NEC, the trains were pulled by diesel locomotives familiar to passengers of Amtrak national network trains.
Fireworks light the night sky as the inaugural Acela Express pulls into Boston South Station on Nov. 16, 2000. This special VIP trip began when then-Governor Tommy G. Thompson of Wisconsin, who served as chair of the Amtrak Board of Directors, christened the train with champagne prior to departure from Washington Union Station. Once the speeches were concluded, guests boarded the train for New York and Boston. Walking the trainset’s length, they discovered four Business Class cars, each with 65 plush seats in a 2x2 arrangement; a First Class car with 44 seats in a spacious 1x2 configuration; and a Café car with counters and stools.
The name “Acela” was created by blending the words “acceleration” and “excellence.” The 20 Acela Express trainsets were designed and manufactured by a consortium of Bombardier and Alstom. Each includes six passenger cars between two power cars at each end – such as the one shown here. The power cars have 6,169 horsepower and are capable of reaching speeds of 150 mph over current Northeast Corridor infrastructure. With tilt technology, the passenger cars maintain higher speeds through curves by leaning into them.
Between Baltimore and Wilmington, Del., the Northeast Corridor crosses three Maryland rivers - the Bush, Gunpowder and Susquehanna - that offer beautiful views of the state's rich maritime landscapes. Completed in 1913, the approximately half-mile long Bush River Bridge is of the Strauss bascule type and contains two tracks; it connects the communities of Edgewood and Perryman. As the train, led by power car No. 2032, crossed the waterway, passengers might have spied boaters giving them a friendly wave.
Crews use the track laying machine to replace ties along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) south of Elizabeth, N.J. Only trained employees are allowed to walk on or near the tracks; the crew members wear reflective clothing, hardhats and protective eyewear for their safety. To the right is a Northeast Regional train pulled by an HHP-8 electric locomotive. Based on the design of the Acela Express power car, the HHP-8 had 8,000 horsepower and could achieve a top speed of 135 mph. Fifteen HHP-8s entered service from 2000 to 2001 to supplement Amtrak’s AEM-7 fleet following electrification of the NEC between New Haven, Conn., and Boston. Due to the arrival of 70 new Amtrak Cities Sprinter (ACS-64) locomotives between 2014 and 2016, the AEM-7 and HHP-8 locomotives are now retired.
The first of 70 new Amtrak Cities Sprinter locomotives – known as the ACS-64 – was unveiled on Feb. 6, 2014, during a ceremony held at Philadelphia 30th Street Station. Delivered to Amtrak between 2014 and 2016, the ACS-64s have ushered in a new era of improved reliability, mobility and connectivity for intercity rail customers. Built by Siemens and designed to run at speeds up to 125 mph, the dual-cab ACS-64 has a peak 8,600 horsepower. A regenerative braking system can feed up to 100% of the energy generated during braking back to the power grid. In this image, Amtrak Locomotive Engineer Rick Stolnis (right) gives an overview of the cab controls to Vice President Joe Biden (left) and U.S. DOT Secretary Anthony Foxx (center).
Amtrak Cities Sprinter (ACS-64) locomotive No. 611 exits the north side of Union Tunnel in Baltimore alongside a high-speed Acela Express. Union Tunnel, measuring 3,410 feet long, was completed by the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) in 1873. By constructing Union Tunnel to the east of Baltimore Penn Station and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel to the west, the PRR completed a new, direct route through the city. One out of five Amtrak passenger trains currently travels through Charm City. Walk south of the station and you’ll soon encounter the museums of the Mt. Vernon neighborhood, followed by the famous Inner Harbor.
Locomotive shop employees in Wilmington, Del., work on the underside of an ACS-64 locomotive from an inspection pit. Electric locomotives used on the Northeast Corridor and Keystone Corridor (Philadelphia-Harrisburg) are maintained, repaired and overhauled at the Amtrak Wilmington shops. Skilled employees perform truck repair, wheel work, HVAC work, traction motor repairs and component repair and remanufacturing work.
In August 2016, Amtrak announced it was contracting with European vendor Alstom to produce 28 next-generation high-speed trainsets that will replace the equipment used to provide the premium Acela Express service (Washington-Boston). The contract is part of $2.45 billion that will be invested on the heavily traveled Northeast Corridor as part of a multifaceted modernization program to renew and expand Acela Express service. More than 95% of the trainset components will be manufactured domestically. The base trainset design is one of the safest high-speed trainset designs in the world and meets the latest federal safety guidelines. Amtrak expects the first trainsets to enter service in 2021.
Frequent Amtrak Cascades service trains run along a 467-mile corridor stretching from Eugene, Ore., to Vancouver, B.C. Along the way, you’ll catch glimpses of Mount St. Helens, the shimmering waters of Puget Sound and Willamette Valley vineyards. The newly branded Amtrak Cascades service debuted in 1998, as shown by this promotional button featuring a F-59PHI locomotive. Primarily financed through funds made available by Washington and Oregon, the service employs sleek, European-style trainsets with a distinctive brown, white and green paint scheme meant to evoke the lush Pacific Northwest landscape. In 2016, Amtrak Cascades trains carried more than 792,000 customers.
Most Amtrak Cascades trains use streamlined trainsets designed by Spanish firm Patentes Talgo SA. Passive tilt technology allows trains to navigate curves at higher speeds, which results in a smoother ride. Customers enjoy comfy, reclining seats; overhead lights; personal outlets; and complimentary AmtrakConnect Wi-Fi. The Bistro car is a great place to relax and talk with friends. Menus feature fresh, regional cuisine, wine, microbrews and coffees. Here the train is led by F59PH diesel locomotive No. 467. Designed by the General Motors Electro-Motive Division, it has 3,000 horsepower and can reach top speeds of 110 mph. The car adjoining locomotive No. 467 shown here has swooping “fins” that transition the eye from the locomotive to the rest of the train.
The Amtrak Piedmont service operates between Charlotte and Raleigh under a contract with North Carolina; all equipment is newly refurbished and state-owned. Like the Amtrak Cascades trains, the Piedmont equipment wears its own distinct paint scheme. In this image, a Piedmont train, lead by F59PHI locomotive No. 1797, heads south from the state capital on its way to Charlotte. The Raleigh station, located just out of this image to the right, is adjacent to the busy Boylan Wye where lines owned by CSX, Norfolk Southern and the North Carolina Railroad meet. The city is currently building a larger intermodal station in this area.
Piedmont service locomotives are painted in a custom scheme that incorporates red, white, blue and gold – echoing the colors of the North Carolina flag. Each F59PHI is named for a city along the route, and the number corresponds to the city's date of incorporation. No. 1797 (right), shown here with P-42 locomotive No. 120 (left) in Raleigh, is known as the "City of Asheville.“ In 2016 the Piedmont service carried more than 152,000 customers. Through a N.C. DOT program, volunteers assist passengers onboard Piedmont trains and the Carolinian, as well as at major stations.
A Capitol Corridor train pulls into the Jack London Square Station, located just a few blocks from the Inner Harbor in Oakland, Calif. The square has long been at the heart of the city’s port operations, linking the industries of shipping and agriculture. Caltrans-owned F59PHI No. 2005, which has 3,000 horsepower and can reach top speeds of 110 mph, leads the train. As seen here, Capitol Corridor equipment wears a distinctive blue and yellow paint scheme. The service is primarily financed and operated in partnership with the State of California and is managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority.
From the cab of F59PHI No. 2007, the locomotive engineer has a clear view ahead as a southbound Capitol Corridor train crosses the Carquinez Strait between Benicia and Martinez, Calif. Engineers must know intimately the physical characteristics of the territory over which they operate, including the track configuration, allowed speeds, signal systems and station locations. On either side of the railroad bridge, completed in 1930 and today owned by Union Pacific Railroad, are the spans that carry I-680. Prior to construction of the railroad bridge, entire trains were broken up and loaded onto ferryboats for passage across the strait.
The route of the Pacific Surfliner (San Luis Obispo-San Diego) is often considered one of the most scenic in the country. North of San Diego, the tracks hug the coastline, offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. As seen above, the F59PHI locomotives and bi-level California cars used on the service wear an attractive silver and blue paint scheme. The Pacific Surfliner is funded by the state of California and operated by Amtrak under a contract with the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency. In November 2016, the partners launched two new daily trains that give customers even greater scheduling flexibility.
To mark special events, Amtrak and its partners have introduced one-of-a kind paint schemes. As part of its 40th anniversary celebration in 2011-2012, Amtrak painted four P-42 locomotives in Heritage liveries dating back to the company’s start in 1971. Lined up at Washington Union Station, from left to right, are: No. 156 in Phase I (1972-1975); No. 66 in Phase II (1975-1979); No. 822 in Phase III (1979-1993); No. 184 in Phase IV (1993-2001); and the current Phase V used today. Limited-edition locomotive models made for the anniversary are today collector’s items.
P-42 No. 100 led the "Celebrate the Century Express," a specially outfitted museum train sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service. It launched in spring 1999 on an 18-month, 100+ city tour to help teach Americans about the people, trends and events that shaped the country during the 20th century. Exhibits showcased commemorative stamps, and visitors could also explore a restored Rail Post Office car. The special paint scheme seen here featured a variety of stamps and postmarks from 1900-1999.
In spring 2013, Amtrak painted P-42 locomotive No. 42 red, white and blue to honor all those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. It includes a specially designed “America’s Railroad Salutes Our Veterans” logo and 50 stars around the bottom. In this image, Beech Grove shop employees who worked on the locomotive pose for a group portrait. The Veterans Locomotive was unveiled during a ceremony held in Washington to announce an Amtrak goal of hiring veterans as 25% of all new employees between 2013 and 2015 – a goal Amtrak met and exceeded by 1%, bringing the total to 26% veteran hires.
The P-42 Veterans Locomotive was painted as part of a regularly scheduled upgrade at the Amtrak Beech Grove, Ind., maintenance facility and is used to pull trains on routes throughout the country. Amtrak purchased the Beech Grove shops in 1975 from the Penn Central Transportation Company. Approximately 500 skilled employees rebuild and overhaul the Superliner, Viewliner, Surfliner, Heritage and Horizon car fleets. P-32, P-42 and F-59 locomotives also are overhauled and rebuilt, as is other equipment for state partners and other passenger railroads.


 

