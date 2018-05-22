Activision Blizzard reached a deal with several toy makers including Hasbro and Lego to create merchandise based on its popular video game Overwatch.

Hasbro will maintain a "master toy license" for the video game and will create merchandise including games and toys based on its Nerf brand.

Meanwhile, Lego Group said it would create multiple sets based on the first-person shooter, which celebrates its two-year anniversary this month.

In a statement released Tuesday, Activision Blizzard said it also reached an apparel deal with Uniqlo featuring Overwatch as well as other Blizzard games.

The publisher did not specify when merchandise released as part of these deals will hit stores.

Overwatch has served as a big hit for Activision Blizzard since launching in 2016. It led to the creation of a new esports league, Overwatch League, which will wrap its inaugural season this summer.

The video game has maintained a strong following through the league and consistent updates to the game, including new characters, maps and events such as the Anniversary event starting Tuesday through June 11.

