Happy Fourth of July – or maybe not.

The Democratic National Committee's annual Fourth of July statement reflects its long-standing tensions with President Donald Trump.

While hailing the nation's founding ideal of equality for all, DNC chairman Tom Perez said in the statement, "we recognize that America’s founding promise remains out of reach for too many families."

Adding that "everywhere we look, our most fundamental values are under attack," Perez referred to problems surrounding low-paying jobs, health care, immigration, injustice to people of color and members or the LGBTQ community, a recent Supreme Court decision on public unions, and the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

"Thousands of children have been separated from their parents at our southern border," Perez said. "At our highest court, workers' rights are being taken away, voting rights are under assault, Muslim Americans are being discriminated against for their faith, and women's right to choose is under threat like never before."

While he did not cite Trump by name, Perez's list deals with White House policies.

Perez closed by saying, "as we celebrate our nation's independence, Democrats reaffirm our commitment to fighting for the values of inclusion and opportunity for everyone."

The Republicans, in control of the White House and Congress, issued a more upbeat statement about the Fourth of July.

"As we celebrate more than two centuries of independence, we honor the patriots who declared America a free nation in 1776," said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. "We also remember and thank our service members for their lasting dedication and countless sacrifices to guard our liberties."

McDaniel pledged "to uphold America’s founding principles and continue to fight for our inalienable rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all."

Here is the Democratic statement in full:

