It's Wednesday, OP friends, and we're feeling a bit like Liz Lemon today. You know how that goes.

Keep up with the latest, get your friends to subscribe and let's go.

Executive order 101

So, we thought we'd spend today breaking down what was in that executive order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump. The order, the president said, will put an end to family separations. But as the president won't back down from his zero tolerance policy on prosecuting adults who cross the border illegally, there's a bit more to the order than that.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security (Secretary), shall, to the extent permitted by law and subject to the availability of appropriations, maintain custody of alien families during the pendency of any criminal improper entry or immigration proceedings involving their members."

OP's read: DHS is going to keep families together in detainment.

"The Secretary shall not, however, detain an alien family together when there is a concern that detention of an alien child with the child’s alien parent would pose a risk to the child’s welfare."

OP's read: If DHS officials determine that children are at risk, they can separate children from the adults they came with.

"The Secretary of Defense shall take all legally available measures to provide to the Secretary, upon request, any existing facilities available for the housing and care of alien families, and shall construct such facilities if necessary and consistent with law. The Secretary, to the extent permitted by law, shall be responsible for reimbursement for the use of these facilities."

OP's read: The Defense Department is going to build facilities for these families to live (and other federal agencies are going to pitch in, per another part of the order).

"The Attorney General shall promptly file a request with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to modify the Settlement Agreement in Flores v. Sessions, CV 85-4544 ('Flores settlement'), in a manner that would permit the Secretary, under present resource constraints, to detain alien families together throughout the pendency of criminal proceedings for improper entry or any removal or other immigration proceedings."

OP's read: The administration is going to combat with the "Flores settlement," under which the government must keep immigrant children in the “least restrictive” settings possible and cannot detain children for long periods of time.

"The Attorney General shall, to the extent practicable, prioritize the adjudication of cases involving detained families."

OP's read: The Justice Department should prioritize the prosecution of cases that involve families.

Final read: The order does, for the most part, keep families together...in indefinite detainment as their cases play out. And it doesn't say a word about the more than 2,000 children who have already been separated from their families.

Elsewhere in this immigration debate

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com