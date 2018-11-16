Today's subject line: Andrew Gillum, Democratic candidate for Florida's governor, in a statement after recount totals showed him losing.

How badly are Florida's recounts going? They're counting ballots by hand. Also on Thursday: Michael Avenatti's ex came to his defense, while the U.S. sanctioned Saudis in connection to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It's OnPolitics Today. Later this week, a judge could force th to hand back a CNN reporter's press credential, and President Donald Trump will visit California's devastating wildfire damage.

Real quick: Subscribe (your friends). Be our (group) friend on FB. And listen (on Alexa or Google Assistant).

Gillum won't give

Republican Ron DeSantis beat the Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the highly watched race for Florida's governor, recount totals released Thursday show. But Gillum's not going down without a fight. In court, perhaps. Supporters believe lawsuits could scrape together more votes in his support. Noting "tens of thousands of votes that have yet to be counted," Gillum said he would push for as many votes to be counted as possible.

While DeSantis' margin of victory means the race will avoid a hand recount of questionable ballots. That's not so elsewhere: Florida's U.S. Senate and agriculture commissioner's races will head toward hand recounts of ballots numbering in the thousands.

Tweet of the Day

A tweet from @MichaelAvenatti.

@MichaelAvenatti / Twitter

"Contrary to @foxnews and others, I have always advocated for due process including with Judge Kavanaugh." — Michael Avenatti, the lawyer and foil to President Donald Trump, in a tweet comparing his opposition to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault, after Avenatti's was charged with domestic violence this week. Avenatti's ex-wife, Christine Avenatti Carlin, described him as "a good man" after the arrest.

America freezes out Saudis over Khashoggi killing

From USA TODAY's Kim Hjelmgaard: The United States sanctioned 17 Saudi nationals Thursday in connection with the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The announcement came hours after Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said he would seek the death penalty for five suspects among 11 charged in the killing of The Washington Post columnist last month in Istanbul.The sanctions immediately froze the U.S. assets of the 17 Saudis and prohibit Americans from doing business with them, but won't directly affect Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Elsewhere in politics (and beyond)

Thanks for reading

Remember Batkid, the adorable Make-A-Wish recipient? His cancer's in remission.

Miles Scott, dressed as Batkid, walks with Batman before "saving" a damsel in distress in San Francisco.

Jeff Chiu, AP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com