After several years of breakneck growth in the USA, European low-cost carrier Norwegian Air is setting its sights on Canada.

The airline announced on Thursday that it would begin flying from Montreal this fall and from and Hamilton, Ontario, next spring.

“This is only our first step into Canada and as the world’s fastest-growing airline, we look forward to expanding our presence here in the next few years,” Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

From Montreal, Norwegian will add seasonal routes to the French Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique. Thrice-weekly service to Guadeloupe’s Point-à-Pitre International Airport will begin Oct. 29. A twice-weekly schedule to Martinique starts Nov. 1. Norwegian will use Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the routes, which will continue until the end of March.

From Hamilton, Norwegian will use its new Boeing 737 Max jets to add non-stop service to Dublin, Ireland. Daily flights begin March 31 and will operate year-round. The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is located only about 50 miles from downtown Toronto, meaning that the flights should be able to pull from Canada’s largest metro area. In fact, Norwegian billed the market as “Hamilton/Toronto” in its release announcing the new service.

“Hamilton International provides access to a large population base and is well positioned to facilitate low-cost operations for carriers such as Norwegian,” Hamilton airport CEO Cathie Puckering said in a statement. “We are thrilled that with Norwegian’s announcement today, more people will be able to access this low-cost service from Hamilton next summer.”

Norwegian also confirmed plans to restart seasonal Caribbean service from several U.S. airports.

From New York JFK, Norwegian’s Guadeloupe and Martinique resumes Oct. 31. From Fort Lauderdale, Norwegian’s Guadeloupe service will resume Oct. 28 while Martinique flights return Oct. 31. Those routes will continue throughout the winter schedule.

Elsewhere, Norwegian is adding the South American territory of French Guiana to its network. The airline will add seasonal service connecting Cayenne, the capital of the French Overseas Department, to both Guadeloupe and Martinique. Those flights begin Oct. 31.

One of Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 Max jets is seen at Boeing's delivery center in Seattle on June 29, 2017.

