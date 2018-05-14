A green arrow points to retirement.

The Motley Fool

Dear Pete: Retirement simply isn’t a goal of mine. I enjoy the work I do, I don’t have that much money saved for retirement anyway and, frankly, I think I’d prefer to just work until I die. Am I missing something? I feel like people get too bent out of shape about not having enough money for retirement. My plan is to just avoid the headache by not retiring. — Wendell

You’re right. People do tend to make a huge fuss about retirement, myself included. The assumption is that, after 40-some years in the workforce, a person would like to rest. At least that’s the conventional wisdom. But as you point out, resting isn’t for everyone. Let’s take a moment to decide whether your desire is pragmatic or myopic.

It’s hard for me not to focus on your admission that you "don’t have much money saved for retirement anyway.” An easy conclusion could be since you don’t have much saved for retirement, you’ve adopted a fresh outlook which doesn’t value retirement. Whether that’s true or not, I don’t know if there’s anything wrong with it on the surface. For instance, I’ve decided not to pursue a modeling career. Does it matter that my decision is based on what I see when I look in the mirror? Not really.

It’s important to mention that many people of retirement age discover they are unable to retire, therefore they involuntarily come to the same conclusion you have. The primary difference is that their discovery comes under duress. And some decisions and processes, which would have made their reality a bit easier, no longer are possible.

With all that said, a little bit of planning will allow you to successfully not retire.

Ideas such as yours often fail because predictable realities are ignored. Did you account for the potentials that, at some point, your mind could stop working before your body does or vice versa?

This macabre eventuality likely will force you to stop working someday. None of us know when that will be, but the hard truth is that it will happen. Your plan to continue to earn income during the traditional retirement years falls apart when this happens. Think of it as a health-induced forced retirement. You must be ready for that.

There’s a relatively simple way you can avoid disaster, but the execution involved is going to take some serious planning.

Preparing for an involuntary retirement begins at SSA.gov. Yes, the Social Security Administration website will determine what’s next for you. Use the agency's retirement benefits calculator to determine what sort of income will be available to you in your later years. Here’s the simple explanation followed by difficult execution — you must learn to live on the amount of money available to you at age 70, and not a penny more. In fact, you probably should live on a bit less than the amount available to you at age 70 as soon as possible, to account for future inflation.

For instance, if the calculator tells you that you will have $2,300 a month available to you at retirement and you currently are surviving on your $2,600 monthly work income, you must trim your budget down at least $300 per month by the time you turn 70 and start receiving your benefit.

If you work beyond age 70, understand that you cannot increase your budget once the Social Security Retirement payments start coming in. Well, you can, but you shouldn’t. If you do, you’ve just created a tremendous income dependency issue when your involuntary retirement arrives.

Your plan to never retire will work, as long as you accept the fact that you will eventually be forced to retire and you are financially prepared to do so by matching your budget to your Social Security income level as soon as possible.

Congrats on your continued career, and best of luck with never retiring.

Peter Dunn is an author, speaker and radio host, and he has a free podcast: "Million Dollar Plan." Have a question about money for Pete the Planner? Email him at AskPete@petetheplanner.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

