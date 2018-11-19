TOKYO — Nissan Motor Co. says an internal investigation found that its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has underreported his income. The Japanese automaker said he will be dismissed.

Nissan said an investigation based on a whistleblower report found Ghosn had falsified reports on his compensation “over many years.”

It said the investigation found other misconduct by Ghosn, including the personal use of company assets.

Japanese prosecutors were expected to arrest Ghosn on suspicion of false income reports, local media reported Monday after Japan’s financial markets closed.

Ghosn has been a huge figure in the global auto industry for years. He helped turn around Renault and Nissan and push them into electric cars. Ghosn is chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and CEO of Renault.

Renault’s France headquarters would not comment on the Nissan announcement Monday. The company’s shares fell 14 percent by late morning in European trading, to 55.61 euros.

Nissan said it had provided information to prosecutors and was cooperating with their investigation.

