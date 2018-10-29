Nicole Carroll, editor in chief of USA TODAY, has been elected to the Pulitzer Prize Board, Columbia University announced. The 19-member Pulitzer Board comprises mainly leading journalists or news executives from media outlets across the U.S., as well as five academics or persons in the arts.

“Nicole Carroll’s experience in regional newspapers and her current role as editor of USA TODAY will add important, new perspectives to our board discussions,” said Dana Canedy, Administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes.

Prior to being named to her current position in March 2018, Carroll served as vice president of news and editor of The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. In 2018, The Arizona Republic and the USA TODAY NETWORK won the Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting for The Wall: Unknown Stories, Unintended Consequences project, which used virtual reality, aerial video, 360-degree video, documentary video, photos, podcasts and interactive maps — as well as more than a dozen stories — to examine and explain President Trump's border wall proposal that spans 2,000 miles. The project was led by The Arizona Republic and involved more than 30 USA TODAY NETWORK journalists from California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The Pulitzer Board called it “vivid and timely reporting that masterfully combined text, video, podcasts and virtual reality to examine, from multiple perspectives, the difficulties and unintended consequences of fulfilling President Trump's pledge to construct a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.”

Under Carroll’s leadership, the Republic/azcentral.com also twice was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News.

Carroll joined The Arizona Republic in 1999 and in 2008 was named executive editor of the Republic and azcentral.com. That same year she also was inducted into the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication Alumni Hall of Fame. In 2015, she was named vice president of news and editor, and in 2016 she added regional responsibilities, serving as Southwest regional editor for the USA TODAY NETWORK.

In 2017, Carroll received the National Press Foundation’s Benjamin C. Bradlee “Editor of the Year” award. She also has served as a juror for the Pulitzer Prizes and has served as a judge for the national Hearst Journalism Awards, which honor the best in collegiate journalism. In 2018, she was elected to the board of the American Society of News Editors.

