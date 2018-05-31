The New York Post received backlash for mocking Kim Kardashian West's White House meeting with President Trump in Thursday's newspaper cover, with some on Twitter calling the front page "sexist" and "pathetic."

During the Oval Office visit, Kardashian West and Trump met to discuss "prison reform and sentencing," according to the president, an issue the socialite has been advocating about for months — specifically for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who has spent decades serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

Johnson's story went viral thanks in part to a Mic video interview that reached more than 4.1 million views. A change.org petition asking Trump to grant Johnson clemency has also almost reached its goal of 300,000 supporter signatures as of Wednesday.

Kardashian West, who cites Mic's video as how she discovered Johnson, has also helped the case reach a wider audience.

After the meeting, the Post was quick to mock Kardashian West as "Kim Thong Un" in the newspaper cover, referencing their sitdown as "The Other Big Ass Summit."

Tomorrow's cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump https://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

While some enjoyed the cover, many directed their outrage at the newspaper:

This cover is sexist and pathetic. Do better @nypost. https://t.co/RxJcm8K34s — Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) May 31, 2018

Y’all really gonna make me go to bat for Kim K, eh?



“The Other Big Ass Summit”



Just in case readers interpret this double entendre to be referring to their common personality traits, you reference Kim’s butt 3 more times.



This is too trite, even for you all. https://t.co/lRRhqweZgs — Rashona (@Rashona) May 30, 2018

I’m not the biggest Kim K fan, but this is in poor taste and sexist. — Amineh (@ZanesMyBae) May 31, 2018

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com