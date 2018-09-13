Exterior of a Wendy's restaurant

This National Cheeseburger Day deal starts early and stretches beyond the made-up food holiday.

Through Sept. 30, Wendy's is offering free burgers, and this isn't a one-time offer.

For the rest of the month, with any Wendy's purchase and the fast-food chain's app, get a free Dave's Single at participating locations. The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

"With the momentous holiday approaching on September 18, Wendy's wants everyone to celebrate with a fresh never frozen cheeseburger," the chain said in a statement. "And because one day of hot and juicy burgers is never enough, Wendy's believes you deserve to celebrate through the end of the month."

The deal will reset daily but can only be used once a day. Registration in the app also is required.

The Dave's Single is not from Wendy's value menu, which features discounted burgers under $2. For a limited time, Wendy's is also selling small Frosty treats for 50 cents.

Fast-food restaurants frequently offer freebies and discounts on their mobile apps.

Through Sept. 29, Chick-fil-A is offering free orders of nuggets to everyone who creates a Chick-fil-A One account or signs into the chicken chain's updated smartphone app. And every Friday through the end of the year, McDonald's has a free fries deal for app users.

