Travis Pastrana will attempt the stunts while riding a modern-day recreation inspired by the motorcycle Knievel used.

Motorsports star Travis Pastrana will try to recreate three of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel’s stunts in Las Vegas next month.

The HISTORY cable network will air the stunts live on July 8. “Evel Live” will run over three hours starting at 8 p.m. ET during the network’s second annual Car Week.

One of the stunts Pastrana will perform is Knievel’s ill-fated attempt at jumping the nearly 140-foot Caesars Palace Fountain on Dec. 31, 1967. Knievel crashed and ended up with serious injuries. He eventually recovered.

Pastrana will also try to break Knievel’s record jump over the length of 52 cars and another record-breaking jump over 16 full-size buses.

He will do so while riding a modern-day recreation inspired by the motorcycle Knievel used. He is in the middle of test runs for the event.

If Pastrana succeeds, he will be the only person to beat two of Knievel’s distance records.

“Death-defying feats have fascinated audiences for centuries and Evel was one of the most iconic daredevils in history whose drive, determination and boldness inspired America,” Eli Lehrer, executive vice president of programming for HISTORY, said in a written statement. “Fifty years after Evel went head-to-head with danger at Caesars Palace, Travis will attempt to catapult his most ambitious stunts to unthinkable heights.”

Knievel’s daredevil career spanned 15 years and included more than 75 motorcycle jumps. He also had his fair share of accidents in that time.

Pastrana, 34, has already had successes in his career. He was the first person to land a double backflip on a motorcycle and has won various motorsports championships.

