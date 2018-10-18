Pressure from many world leaders continues to mount on Saudi Arabia weeks following this month’s disappearance of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 for routine paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancée.

Meanwhile, the Saudi government remains defensive and defiant even as media outlets in Turkey and the U.S. report more allegations that Riyadh played a role in the disappearance and presumed slaying of Khashoggi.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in urging patience to allow the Saudi government to carry out its own investigation, said Thursday the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have a long history as allies.

“I think it’s important for us all to remember too that we have a long—since 1932—we have a long strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Pompeo told reporters outside the White House following his meeting with President Donald Trump about the situation. “They can be an important counterterrorism partner, they have custody of two holy sites, they are an important strategic alliance.”

“There are lots of stories out there about what happened, and I’m going to allow the process to move forward and allow the facts to unfold,” he said. “And as they unfold, we will make a determination for ourselves about what happened there, based on the facts that are presented.”

The G7 Foreign Ministers — composed of top diplomats from Canada, France, Germany Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and United States — issued a statement on Wednesday saying they remain troubled by the disappearance of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the oil-rich kingdom living in self-imposed exile. The ministers said that those responsible for his disappearance must be held to account.

The G7 statement came days after the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France issued a joint statement calling for a complete and detailed response to the missing Khashoggi from the Saudi government.

On Wednesday, UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt posted a photo on his Twitter account with Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan, with whom he met in London, and said there was an urgent need to know what happened to Khashoggi.

This image taken from CCTV video obtained by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet and made available on Oct. 9, 2018, claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

CCTV via AP

Federica Mogherini, European Union High Representative/Vice-President, said this week the EU expects “full clarity” and “full investigations” from Saudi authorities.

On Thursday morning, Amnesty International called on Turkey to ask the United Nation’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish a U.N. investigation that would give its team complete access to travel and to interview potential witnesses and suspects responsible for the possible extrajudicial killing of Khashoggi.

“UN involvement is the best guarantee against a Saudi whitewash or attempts by other governments to sweep the issue under the carpet to preserve lucrative business ties with Riyadh,” said Robert Mahoney, deputy executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, in an Amnesty International statement.

Other groups joining with Amnesty International: the Committee to Protect Journalists, Human Rights Watch, and Reporters Without Borders.

Jamal Khashoggi in a photo taken on December 15, 2014. The veteran Saudi journalist who has been critical of the government has gone missing after visiting the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on September 2, 2018, the Washington Post reported.

Mohammed Al-Shaikh, AFP/Getty Images

In an interview with the BBC, the UN Secretary-General called for a “strong quest for the truth.” When asked whether governments should attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh this month, he replied that governments should “act in the appropriate way” once there’s a clear answer as to what happened to Khashoggi.

In his comments Thursday to reporters, Pompeo said the U.S. made it clear to the Saudi government the seriousness of the allegations against them. “They assured me that they will conduct a complete and thorough investigation,” he said.

A short time later, after meeting with Trump and Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced on Twitter that he would not be attending the Oct. 23-25 conference dubbed “Davos in the desert.”

Many other high-profile attendees have dropped out of the investment conference including JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, Ford Motor Company Chairman Bill Ford, and Virgin Group found Richard Branson, according to the Financial Times. CNN reported that on Tuesday the International Monetary Fund said its chairman Christine Lagarde has deferred her trip to Riyadh for the conference.

With many world leaders strident in their calls for an investigation to hold and punish those responsible, Trump has oscillated in his stance from calling for “severe punishment” to floating theories of “rogue killers” to saying his administration is “not going to walk away from Saudi Arabia.”

The kingdom has denied any involvement in the alleged disappearance of Khashoggi and has been defiant in its defense.

“The Kingdom as the government and people are steadfast, glorious as ever, no matter whatever the pressures and circumstances might be,” said a statement released Monday in the wake of the international outcry.

Through their public relations arm the Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom published statements of support and solidarity from several countries and groups in the region, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab League.

It reported, for example, that Jordan information minister Jumana Ghunaimat had issued a statement saying that “Jordan stands with Saudi Arabia in the face of any rumors and campaigns aimed at it without relying on facts.”

