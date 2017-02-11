White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

WASHINGTON -- Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be taking questions from the White House press corps on Tuesday after President Trump spent considerable time on the weekend and on Monday morning railing against the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Trump took to Twitter to issue missives on partisan-motivated actions from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice under the direction of Obama-appointed CIA Director John Brennan. The president was quoting conservative commentator Dan Bongino in the messaging targeting Brennan.

On Monday, Trump participated in the swearing-in ceremony for the newly confirmed CIA Director Gina Haspel. Haspel is the first woman to run the intelligence agency in its 70 year history.

Trump meets with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in today to discuss coordinated negotiations ahead of his highly anticipated summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

President Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office Tuesday.

