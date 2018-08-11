A woman wearing a blanket stands next to a police office near the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Twelve people, including a sheriff's sergeant, were killed by a tall, hooded gunman dressed in black who opened fire inside a crowded country dance bar in Southern California late Wednesday.

Authorities said the gunfire broke out at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a country-western dance bar in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. It was reportedly college night at the venue.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus and a highway patrolman were responding to several 911 calls when they arrived at the bar. They heard gunfire and went inside. Helus was immediately hit with multiple gunshots, and died at a hospital early Thursday.

The gunman also died. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said authorities did not yet know the name of the shooter or his motive.

