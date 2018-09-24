US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Annual UN General Assembly in New York on September 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump attends his second United Nations meeting this week and world leaders are bracing for another round of confrontation with the U.S. over Iran, global trade and Trump's "America first" view of foreign policy.

Trump will push foreign leaders to take a stronger stance against the global drug trade and will implore the world to focus on the spread of nuclear and chemical weapons, the White House said.

He will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as the leaders of Egypt, France, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Whether Trump will be able to make progress on other U.S. priorities this year is an open question. Some White House aides backed down from a plan to make Iran the centerpiece of a Security Council meeting Trump will chair Wednesday, instead broadening that conversation to deal with weapons of mass destruction.

But Trump also indicated in a tweet on Friday that Iran will be the focus of the meeting, noting he would chair a meeting “on Iran” this week.

