LONDON - The United Kingdom is marking the one-year anniversary of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

On Tuesday morning, Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May will join survivors and emergency workers for a remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral.

"The multi-faith service will remember those who lost their lives in the tragedy. It will also give thanks to emergency workers who assisted on the ground and in the aftermath of the attack," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The palace said the hour-long service will include a one-minute silence that will be observed throughout the country. Prince William will also privately meet with some of the victims' families.

