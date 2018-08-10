Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy swears in his replacement, Brett Kavanaugh, following a blistering confirmation battle.

Brett Kavanaugh will be sworn in as the newest Associate Justice of the Supreme Court during a ceremony with President Trump at the White House on Monday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

Kavanaugh's nomination became a major battle when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made accusations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school in Bethesda, Md.

After a tense set of testimonies from Ford and Kavanaugh, the Senate Judiciary Committee moved his nomination forward for a full Senate vote, where he was confirmed on Saturday by a 50-48 vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said after the final Senate vote that Kavanaugh's appointment had a "good impact" for Republicans. "Our base is fired up," he said.

"It’s a good day for America and an important day for the Senate," McConnell said, adding the division throughout this process was something the Senate and country would move past.

Kavanaugh was technically sworn in on Saturday evening in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court.

