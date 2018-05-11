In this June 10, 2018 photo, volunteers for Minnesota 1st District congressional candidate Jim Hagedorn carry signs during a parade in Waterville, Minn. Waterville's 54th annual Bullhead Days parade included Republican Hagedorn and Democrat Dan Feehan, candidates who came to shake as many hands as they could in the open seat race which promises to be one of the most closely watched races in the country. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: MP101

Election Day is here in one of the most divisive and closely watched midterms in recent memory.

Data from the final polls on the 2018 election are also in. Overall, the numbers point to the same likely outcome that polls have indicated for months: that despite a strong economy with Republicans in control of Capitol Hill and the White House, Democrats are favored on generic ballots without actual candidates. But the Democratic lead has tightened over a few months ago.

Democrats warn that Tuesday's midterm elections will undermine the future of America's democracy unless President Trump's authoritarian instincts are curtailed. Republicans argue that the nation's sovereignty is at risk if Democrats prevail.

"Fear is the dominant issue, bar none," said Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University.

USA Today will provide live Election Day coverage from cities across the United States, highlighting the most important House, Senate and Gubernatorial races that will help determine the direction of the country.

