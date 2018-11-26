WASHINGTON – A vandal struck a Little Free Library named for former first lady Michelle Obama in the capital's Dupont Circle neighborhood, crossing out her name and scrawling "Trump's" on the box.

It was at least the fourth time the book-sharing box has been struck this year, the Washington Post reported Monday.

In the spring, its little glass window was smashed. In the summer, a plaque was removed from the box, which had read "In Honor of Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama: Lawyer, writer, and First Lady of the United States." And when the plaque was replaced with a photo of Michelle Obama, that was ripped off too.

The Little Free Libraries are small "take a book, return a book" exchanges – generally a small wooden box – placed by people who wish to share books with their community for free.

The vandalized library's owner, Maureen Dolan-Galaviz, put it up shortly after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"Who are these monsters?" she said of vandals to the Post. She wondered if they were motivated by partisanship, a hatred of Obama or racism.

The Little Free Library movement began in 2009 when a Wisconsin man built one in tribute to his mother, who had been a teacher, according to the nonprofit organization's website. Now, there are more than 75,000 of them in 88 countries.

Margaret Aldrich, who handles marketing and communications for the nonprofit, told the Post that about 6 percent of their "stewards," as they refer to those who erect the libraries, have been victims of vandalism.

"What Little Free Libraries stand for is community and coming together, so it is disheartening to see something happen to a Little Free Library in a neighborhood," Aldrich told the Post. She added that she hoped Michelle Obama might dedicate a copy of her new book, "Becoming," to the Little Free Library in Dupont.

