The last defendant of 16 Atlanta-based U.S. Postal Service letter carriers and clerks was sentenced to federal prison for accepting bribes to deliver packages of cocaine.

“Postal employees are paid to deliver mail, not drugs,” said U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Imari R. Niles.

Investigators discovered the defendants were delivering two kilograms of cocaine or more at a time. The defendants supposedly made deliveries for bribes, for as low as $250. Those same people are now serving three to nine years in prison.

“The vast majority of the Postal Service’s 600,000 employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals. When postal employees decide to risk their job, benefits, retirement, and freedom to get involved with drug trafficking, Special Agents of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General will work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office to put them all in federal prison,” Niles said.

Federal agents were able to catch these corrupt postal workers through recorded interactions via a confidential source.

The source posed as a drug trafficker looking for postal workers to deliver kilogram packages of cocaine or marijuana, according to officials. This led to the source meeting more of the corrupt delivery employees.

Federal agents discovered most of the defendants preferred to deliver cocaine. In turn, they believed they could charge more for the delivery of those packages.

