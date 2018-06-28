Kroger, based in Cincinnati, reported a $397 million profit Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, for the fiscal quarter ended Nov. 4, 2017.

Alexander Coolidge, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Digital operations at Kroger have grown so critical, the supermarket chain has set up a separate headquarters in Downtown that will house more than 1,000 workers.

The new offices will call Atrium Two on Fourth Street home, starting with 600 employees next month. Many of those initial employees will come from a Blue Ash office – 500 and the rest will come from its corporate headquarters on Vine Street.

"Because the future of retail will include both physical and digital experiences ... we are investing in innovative digital and technology infrastructure," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer. "Our new Digital HQ is an important step on our journey to create a truly seamless shopping environment."

Kroger's digital operations will further ramp up in the wake of strategic moves announced in just the past six weeks.

In May, Kroger announced a partnership with online grocery supermarket Ocado in the United Kingdom to build a U.S. network of 20 warehouses to serve online customers.

Last week, Kroger reported its first-quarter digital sales grew 66 percent (but did not disclose a dollar sales figure). Those undisclosed sales came from a combination of ClickList orders (for in-store pickup), home delivery through Instacart and other partners and digital orders shipped directly to consumers at home.

