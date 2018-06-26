LONDON — Bee Gee Barry Gibb was knighted at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, and says he hopes his late brothers Robin and Maurice are proud of him.

Gibb, 71, is the last surviving member of the fraternal trio whose falsetto harmonies and disco beats powered huge 1970s hits including "How Deep is Your Love," "Tragedy" and ''Stayin' Alive" from the soundtrack of smash-hit movie "Saturday Night Fever."

Maurice died in 2003 and his twin Robin in 2012.

Gibb paid tribute to them after he was knighted at the palace by Prince Charles, with the traditional sword-on-shoulder ceremony, for services to music and charity.

"If it was not for my brothers, I would not be here," said Gibb, a singer, songwriter, musician and record producer.

Barry Gibb is knighted by Prince Charles at investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace,June 26, 2018.

Dominic Lipinski/PA/via AP

Gibb, who can now call himself Sir Barry, said the honor was "a bit surreal." He said "it is a high award that your culture can give you and that is something I am enormously proud of."

Earlier, Gibb was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2002 New Year Honors for services to music and entertainment.

The Gibb brothers were born on the Isle of Man, raised in Manchester, and formed the Bee Gees after they moved to Queensland, Australia, in 1960. By the time they returned to England in 1967, they were on their way to being superstars around the world.

A prolific songwriter who provided hits for numerous Australian stars, Gibb also stood out for his vocal range, including his signature high-pitched falsetto.

He wrote six consecutive Billboard Hot 100 number ones hits, a record he shares with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Guinness World Records lists Gibb as the second most successful songwriter in history behind McCartney, who was knighted in 1997.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com