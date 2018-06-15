Some packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal are being recalled because of a salmonella outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned cereal-loving customers Thursday, linking a popular Kellogg's treat to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states.

The CDC announced Thursday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, “Do not eat this cereal.” The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

Last month, Kellogg’s announced a recall of the cereal. No other Kellogg products are impacted by the recall.

The CDC expanded its initial guidance, saying consumers should not eat any size package of Honey Smacks cereal or with any "best if used by" date. The initial recall announcement focused on 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce boxes with best-if-used-by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

How to check which products are recalled

People who purchased Honey Smacks should discard them and contact Kellogg Co. for a full refund. For more information, visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1(800) 962 1413.

Where the products in question were distributed

After being informed about the reported illnesses by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Food & Drug Administration, Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces Honey Smacks.

The Honey Smacks in question were distributed across the United States with limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan.

Use or consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can result in serious illness, including fatal infections, fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, especially for young, frail or elderly people, according to the CDC.

Healthy individuals typically recover in four to seven days with treatment.

