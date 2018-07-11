A photo of former Vice President Joe Biden emerging from a voting booth in Delaware is taking over the internet.

Biden was caught with his arms spreading polling booth curtains away after he cast his ballot in Wilmington Tuesday morning. The position was ripe for creative photo editing.

It likely started when CNN reporter Arlette Saenz tweeted photos of Biden at a Wilmington polling place, checking in with his photo ID and saying his name like anyone else: "My name is Joe Biden."

Next, Saenz shared the now viral photo of Biden after he completed his ballot. Then, some began replying with gifs and images comparing him to a wizard, Batman and more.

A Reddit user posted the photo the social media platform on Tuesday, launching an epic Photoshop battle.

Here are just a few images from the thread:

Here's what started it all:

