With more than two years to go before the next presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden is the early favorite to represent the Democrats and try to unseat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, according to a new poll.

Biden was the choice of 32 percent of Democrats in a Harvard CAPS/Harris June poll that was obtained by The Hill. The party's 2016 standard bearer, Hillary Clinton, came in second with 18 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was third with 16 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was fourth with 10 percent of the vote.

Biden, who would be 77 on Election Day in 2020, has been one of Trump's most vocal critics since the 2016 campaign. On at least two occasions, the former vice president has indicated that he wishes he was back in high school so that he could physically confront the president over his comments about women. (Trump responded in a tweet that Biden would "go down fast and hard, crying all the way" if they fought.)

Although Clinton has given no indication she intends to run again, both Biden and Sanders have not ruled out a run in 2020.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Biden considered running in 2016, but he decided against it because it did not think he could defeat Clinton and because he was still grieving after he lost his son Beau Biden to brain cancer.

Among other Democrats included in the poll, The Hill reported that Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., got 6 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg got 3 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., got 2 percent, while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo each got 1 percent.

Another 12 percent of respondents said their preferred candidate was not among the names listed.

