Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue
A festive atmosphere accompanied the Airbus delivery of its first-ever U.S.-built aircraft – an A321 - to JetBlue on April 25, 2016.
Allan McArtor, chairman and CEO of Airbus Group, speaks to the audience during the delivery ceremony.
John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer – Customers, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
The first U.S.-made A321 is prepared for delivery to JetBlue on April 25, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
Airbus delivered its first aircraft produced in the USA to JetBlue in Mobile, Ala., on April 25, 2016.

JetBlue is upping its presence in the California resort town of Palm Springs.

The airline is adding a new nonstop route to Boston and will extend its existing seasonal service to New York JFK.

JetBlue’s Boston-Palm Springs service will launch Feb. 14 and will run through April 30.

Palm Springs will become the 70th destination for JetBlue at Boston, where the carrier is No. 1 as measured by the number of cities served nonstop. JetBlue will be the only airline to fly nonstop to Palm Springs from any airport in New England.

The carrier will fly one daily round-trip flight on Airbus A320 aircraft. The California-bound flight will leave Boston at 5:01 p.m. and land in Palm Springs at 8:31 p.m., all times local. The return is a redeye, leaving Palm Springs at 9:26 p.m. and landing in Boston at 5:30 a.m. the next morning.

PHOTO ARCHIVES: JetBlue unveils 'RetroJet' paint scheme on one of its Airbus A320s

JetBlue unveils 'RetroJet' paint scheme on one of its Airbus A320s
From New York JFK, JetBlue has offered seasonal service for the past three years. This year, the service will begin Oct. 10 and run through May 27. That starts the service about a month earlier than previous years and extends the run by a similar timeframe.

During October and May, JetBlue’s JFK-Palm Springs service will operate four times a week. Flights will be daily for the rest of the seasonal schedule. 

During the peak-demand period for the service -- from Feb. 14 through April 30 -- JetBlue will use its larger Airbus A321s to boost capacity on the route. For the holiday season (Dec. 20-Jan. 3, and Saturdays from Jan. 12 through Feb. 9), JetBlue will fly A321s that include its Mint business-class seats that convert into lie-flat beds.

JetBlue touted its presence in the Palm Springs market. 

“New Boston service, combined with this season’s expanded New York schedule, means a winter warmup is easier than ever, and also makes JetBlue the leading airline flying nonstop between Palm Springs and the northeast,” Andrea Lusso, JetBlue’s director route planning, says in a statement

Usat Mar 17 49
A JetBlue Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com