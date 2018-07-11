Ap Trump Sessions A File Usa Dc
In this March 27, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses while speaking to members of the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday after a year of intense scrutiny from the White House.

Sessions' exit, a resignation forced by Trump, was expected for weeks amid Trump's attacks over his attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump also named the attorney general's chief of staff Matthew Whitaker to serve as interim attorney general.

Sessions' departure came after a fiery Trump press conference one day after the midterm elections, in which Democrats took back the House. Here's what we know now.

Why did Trump oust Session?

Even though Sessions was one of Trump's earliest supporters, the president has been laser-focused on targeting Sessions, going as far as to appearing to completely disassociate Sessions with the administration.

"I don't have an attorney general. It's very sad," Trump said in an interview with Hill.TV in September. "I'm not happy at the border, I'm not happy with numerous things, not just this."

Trump has attacked Sessions in interviews, tweets, and press conferences as "beleaguered" and often expressing "disappointment" in his attorney general.

What does it mean for the Russia investigation and Robert Mueller?

Sessions' ouster immediately moves oversight of the ongoing investigation to interim successor Whitaker, who once called for the inquiry to be dramatically scaled back.

Sessions recused himself from the probe in March 2017 for failing to disclose election-year meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

That – and Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey in May – prompted the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as the Justice Department’s special counsel to direct the inquiry.

With Whitaker at the helm, it was not immediately clear what it meant for Mueller's future.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who had been overseeing the probe, was at the White House Wednesday for what administration officials described as a previously scheduled meeting.

Who is interim AG Matthew Whitaker?

Whitaker, a former football player in Iowa who rose there to become a federal prosecutor and chief of staff at the Justice Department, had been considered for a variety of jobs in the Trump administration. 

Among Whitaker's possible posts included No. 2 at Justice or as White House counsel. Whitaker had served as Sessions’ chief of staff since October 2017.

Whitaker, in a 2017 article published by CNN before joining the Justice Department, called on Rosenstein to "limit the scope" of Mueller's investigation and block review of Trump's family finances.

Whitaker also wrote a column for USA TODAY on July 5, 2016, that said he would have indicted Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president that year, for handling classified documents as secretary of State on a private email server.

How did Sessions take the news?

In a resignation letter sent to the president, Sessions thanked Trump "for the opportunity" to be attorney general. He also listed what he considered his accomplishments during his tenure.

"Since the day I was honored to be sworn in as Attorney General of the United States, I came to work at the Department of Justice every day determined to do my duty and serve my country," Sessions wrote. "I have done so to the best of my ability, working to support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice."

What are Democrats saying?

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to protect Mueller, saying it would create a constitutional crisis if Session’s departure were a prelude to ending, or greatly limiting, Mueller’s investigation.

"I find the timing very suspect," Schumer said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Trump's move a clear effort to derail Mueller's probe.

A look at Attorney General Jeff Sessions' political career
01 / 41
Sessions appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Justice on Oct. 18, 2017.
02 / 41
Sessions shakes hands with new FBI Director Christopher Wray during his installation ceremony at FBI headquarters on Sept. 28, 2017.
03 / 41
Sessions appears in Portland, Ore., to discuss sanctuary city policies with city and regional law enforcement officials on Sept. 19, 2017.
04 / 41
Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department on Sept. 5, 2017, announcing that the Trump administration is ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with a six-month delay for Congress to come up with replacement legislation.
05 / 41
Sessions gives a speech during the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives 41st annual training conference on Aug. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
06 / 41
Sessions points as he looks over the city from the roof during his visit to the National Police Headquarters in San Salvador, El Salvador, on July 28, 2017.
07 / 41
Sessions speaks at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on July 21, 2017.
08 / 41
Sessions picks up his remarks as acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe looks on during a news conference on July 13, 2017, at the Justice Department in Washington.
09 / 41
Sessions meets with families of victims killed by illegal immigrants in his office at the Justice Department on June 29, 2017, in Washington.
10 / 41
Sessions appears in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017.
11 / 41
Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017.
12 / 41
Sessions speaks at the National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation meeting in Atlanta on June 6, 2017.
13 / 41
Sessions talks to President Trump during the 36th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
14 / 41
Sessions delivers remarks at an event where he received an award from the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City at the Justice Department on May 12, 2017.
15 / 41
Sessions takes his seat before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Executive Committee at the Department of Justice on April 18, 2017.
16 / 41
Sessions shakes hands with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he tours the U.S.-Mexico border on April 11, 2017, in Nogales, Ariz.
17 / 41
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Sessions take part in a news conference on the reconstituted travel ban at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters on March 6, 2017.
18 / 41
Sessions takes questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017, during which he recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.
19 / 41
Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation on Feb. 28, 2017.
20 / 41
President Trump puts his hand Sessions' shoulder before Sessions' attorney general swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office on Feb. 9, 2017.
21 / 41
Sessions waits for the beginning of a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Feb. 2, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
22 / 41
Sessions arrives on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, for Trump's inauguration ceremony.
23 / 41
Sessions is sworn in on Capitol Hill on Jan. 10, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
24 / 41
Sessions, accompanied by former Arizona senator Jon Kyl, left, walks through the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 4, 2017.
25 / 41
Sessions cheers on the crowd during a rally for President-elect Donald Trump in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 17, 2016.
26 / 41
Sessions attends a meeting with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Capitol Hill on Nov. 29, 2016.
27 / 41
Sessions talks to the media at Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 17, 2016.
28 / 41
Sessions speaks during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 18, 2016.
29 / 41
Sessions leaves after speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2016, to discuss the Supreme Court's immigration ruling.
30 / 41
Donald Trump stands next to Sessions during a rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Ala.
31 / 41
Sessions leaves a polling place after voting at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 4, 2014.
32 / 41
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chats with Sessions as the Senate finalizes plans for a vote on the budget bill on Oct. 16, 2013.
33 / 41
Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Sessions deliver the GOP response to President Obama's budget submission for fiscal year 2012 on Capitol Hill on Feb. 24, 2011.
34 / 41
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sessions begin the third day of testimony for Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan on June 30, 2010, on Capitol Hill.
35 / 41
Sessions, accompanied by Sens. Mitch McConnell of Ky., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on June 2, 2009.
36 / 41
President George W. Bush waves with Sessions during a fundraiser for Sessions in Mobile, Ala., on June 21, 2007.
37 / 41
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sessions confer during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito on Jan. 11, 2006.
38 / 41
Alabama Gov. Bob Riley listens as Sessions makes remarks on the announcement that Mobile, Ala., will be the site of the EADS KC-330 air refueling advanced tanker production facility during a press conference in Washington on June 22, 2005.
39 / 41
Sessions speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill with Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., left, following a failed vote to end a filibuster against judicial nominee Miguel Estrada on March 13, 2003.
40 / 41
Sessions questions witness Jack Quinn at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on President Clinton's eleventh-hour pardons on Feb. 14, 2001.
41 / 41
Sessions claims victory in his Senate race over Democratic challenger Roger Bedford in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 5, 1996.
