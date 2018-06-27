America’s most patriotic brands: Jeep, Disney, Coke top the list Brand consultant Brand Keys recently published its 16th annual 50 Most Patriotic Brands in America based on a survey of more than 5,000 consumers. Some of the brands considered to be among the most patriotic are of products most closely associated with America -- cars, soft drinks, fast-food restaurants, and beer. All of these brands are among the biggest advertisers at that most American of events, the Super Bowl. Many brands embrace a connection with the United States. Here are the Top 20: 01 / 20 Brand consultant Brand Keys recently published its 16th annual 50 Most Patriotic Brands in America based on a survey of more than 5,000 consumers. Some of the brands considered to be among the most patriotic are of products most closely associated with America -- cars, soft drinks, fast-food restaurants, and beer. All of these brands are among the biggest advertisers at that most American of events, the Super Bowl. Many brands embrace a connection with the United States. Here are the Top 20: 01 / 20

Companies adopt different brand images to market their products to consumers. Some adopt the health-conscious idea; some label themselves as wholesome, family-oriented; while others take the cool and hip approach. As Independence Day nears, we are reminded of another strategy — a brand’s connection with America. Brands try to do this by demonstrating how long […]

Companies adopt different brand images to market their products to consumers. Some adopt the health-conscious idea; some label themselves as wholesome, family-oriented; while others take the cool and hip approach. As Independence Day nears, we are reminded of another strategy -- a brand's connection with America.

Brands try to do this by demonstrating how long the product has been in existence as well as where it is made in America. Many of these brands use imagery that resonates with national pride.

Brand consultant Brand Keys recently published its 16th annual 50 Most Patriotic Brands in America based on a survey of more than 5,000 consumers. Iconic brands such as Jeep, Disney, and Coca-Cola top the list.

Some of the brands considered to be among the most patriotic are of products most closely associated with America -- cars, soft drinks, fast-food restaurants, and beer. All of these brands are among the biggest advertisers at that most American of events, the Super Bowl.

Many brands embrace a connection with the United States, whether it’s the freedom to travel the nation’s highways on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, or imbibe a Sam Adams Summer Ale (named after the rabble rouser from the American Revolution).

50. Wilson Sporting Goods

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: Wilson Sporting Goods

Wilson Sporting Goods Company headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

49. Wrangler

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: VF Corporation

VF Corporation Company headquarters: Greensboro, North Carolina

48. Under Armour

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank:

Parent company: Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc. Company headquarters: Baltimore, Maryland

47. New York Yankees

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: Yankee Global Enterprises

Yankee Global Enterprises Company headquarters: New York City, New York

46. Major League Baseball

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball Company headquarters: New York City, New York

45. New England Patriots

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: The Kraft Group

The Kraft Group Company headquarters: ‎Foxborough, Massachusetts‎

44. Nike

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: Nike Inc.

Nike Inc. Company headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

43. New Balance

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: New Balance Inc.

New Balance Inc. Company headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

42. Louisville Slugger

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: Wilson Sporting Goods

Wilson Sporting Goods Company headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

41. Dallas Cowboys

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys Company headquarters: Frisco, Texas

40. Converse

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: Nike Inc.

Nike Inc. Company headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

39. San Francisco 49ers

2018 Rank: tied -- 39th

tied -- 39th 2017 Rank: tied -- 33rd

tied -- 33rd Parent company: San Francisco Forty Niners

San Francisco Forty Niners Company headquarters: Santa Clara, California

38. Marlboro

2018 Rank: 38th

38th 2017 Rank: tied -- 27th

tied -- 27th Parent company: Philip Morris International Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc. Company headquarters: New York City, New York

37. Harley-Davidson

2018 Rank: 37th

37th 2017 Rank: 13th

13th Parent company: Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Company headquarters: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

36. Gatorade

2018 Rank: 36th

36th 2017 Rank: 23rd

23rd Parent company: Pepsico, Inc.

Pepsico, Inc. Company headquarters: Purchase, New York

35. Colgate

2018 Rank: 35th

35th 2017 Rank: tied -- 18th

tied -- 18th Parent company: Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company Company headquarters: New York City, New York

34. Starbucks

2018 Rank: 34th

34th 2017 Rank: 12th

12th Parent company: Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation Company headquarters: Seattle, Washington

33. Google

2018 Rank: tied -- 32nd

tied -- 32nd 2017 Rank: tied -- 45th

tied -- 45th Parent company: Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. Company headquarters: Mountain View, California

32. Tesla

2018 Rank: tied -- 32nd

tied -- 32nd 2017 Rank: 26th

26th Parent company: Tesla, Inc.

Tesla, Inc. Company headquarters: Palo Alto, California

31. GAP

2018 Rank: tied -- 29th

tied -- 29th 2017 Rank:

Parent company: The Gap Inc.

The Gap Inc. Company headquarters: San Francisco, California

30. J.Crew

2018 Rank: tied -- 29th

tied -- 29th 2017 Rank:

Parent company: J.Crew Group, Inc.

J.Crew Group, Inc. Company headquarters: New York City, New York

29. L.L. Bean

2018 Rank: tied -- 29th

tied -- 29th 2017 Rank: 29th

29th Parent company: L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Company headquarters: Freeport, Maine

28. Craftsman Tools

2018 Rank: tied -- 27th

tied -- 27th 2017 Rank: 20th

20th Parent company: Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company headquarters: New Britain, Connecticut

27. John Deere

2018 Rank: tied -- 27th

tied -- 27th 2017 Rank: tied -- 18th

tied -- 18th Parent company: Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company headquarters: Moline, Illinois

26. Old Navy

2018 Rank: 26th

26th 2017 Rank:

Parent company: The Gap Inc.

The Gap Inc. Company headquarters: San Francisco, California

25. Gibson

2018 Rank: tied -- 24th

tied -- 24th 2017 Rank:

Parent company: Gibson Brands Inc.

Gibson Brands Inc. Company headquarters: Nashville, Tennessee

24. Kellogg's

2018 Rank: tied -- 24th

tied -- 24th 2017 Rank: 31st

31st Parent company: Kellogg Company

Kellogg Company Company headquarters: Battle Creek, Michigan

23. Instagram

2018 Rank: 23rd

23rd 2017 Rank: 32nd

32nd Parent company: Facebook, Inc.

Facebook, Inc. Company headquarters: Menlo Park, California

22. Sam Adams

2018 Rank: 22nd

22nd 2017 Rank: 10th

10th Parent company: Boston Beer Company, Inc.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. Company headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

21. Coors

2018 Rank: 21st

21st 2017 Rank: 30th

30th Parent company: Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Molson Coors Brewing Co. Company headquarters: Denver, Colorado

20. Pepsi

2018 Rank: tied -- 19th

tied -- 19th 2017 Rank:

Parent company: Pepsico, Inc.

Pepsico, Inc. Company headquarters: Purchase, New York

19. KFC

2018 Rank: tied -- 19th

tied -- 19th 2017 Rank: tied -- 27th

tied -- 27th Parent company: Yum Brands Inc.

Yum Brands Inc. Company headquarters: Louisville, Kentucky

18. McDonald's

2018 Rank: 18th

18th 2017 Rank: 17th

17th Parent company: McDonald's Corporation

McDonald's Corporation Company headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

17. Fox News

2018 Rank: tied -- 16th

tied -- 16th 2017 Rank: 16th

16th Parent company: News Corporation

News Corporation Company headquarters: New York City, New York

16. MSNBC

2018 Rank: tied -- 16th

tied -- 16th 2017 Rank: 11th

11th Parent company: Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation Company headquarters: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

15. Apple

2018 Rank: 15th

15th 2017 Rank: tied -- 45th

tied -- 45th Parent company: Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. Company headquarters: Cupertino, California

14. Amazon

2018 Rank: 14th

14th 2017 Rank: tied -- 45th

tied -- 45th Parent company: Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. Company headquarters: Seattle, Washington

13. Coach

2018 Rank: tied -- 12th

tied -- 12th 2017 Rank: tied -- 21st

tied -- 21st Parent company: Coach Inc.

Coach Inc. Company headquarters: New York City, New York

12. Ralph Lauren

2018 Rank: tied -- 12th

tied -- 12th 2017 Rank: tied -- 7th

tied -- 7th Parent company: Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation Company headquarters: New York City, New York

11. Levi Strauss

2018 Rank: 11th

11th 2017 Rank: 2nd

2nd Parent company: Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company headquarters: San Francisco, California

10. Walmart

2018 Rank: 10th

10th 2017 Rank: 24th

24th Parent company: Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. Company headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas

9. AT&T

2018 Rank: 9th

9th 2017 Rank: tied -- 21st

tied -- 21st Parent company: AT&T Corporation

AT&T Corporation Company headquarters: Dallas, Texas

8. Jack Daniels

2018 Rank: 8th

8th 2017 Rank: 9th

9th Parent company: Brown-Forman Corporation

Brown-Forman Corporation Company headquarters: Louisville, Kentucky

7. Twitter

2018 Rank: tied -- 6th

tied -- 6th 2017 Rank: tied -- 7th

tied -- 7th Parent company: Twitter Inc.

Twitter Inc. Company headquarters: San Francisco, California

6. Hershey's

2018 Rank: tied -- 6th

tied -- 6th 2017 Rank: 6th

6th Parent company: The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company Company headquarters: Hershey, Pennsylvania

5. American Express

2018 Rank: 5th

5th 2017 Rank: 25th

25th Parent company: American Express Company

American Express Company Company headquarters: New York City, New York

4. Ford

2018 Rank: 4th

4th 2017 Rank: 5th

5th Parent company: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Company headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan

3. Coca-Cola

2018 Rank: 3rd

3rd 2017 Rank: 4th

4th Parent company: Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola Company Company headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

2. Disney

2018 Rank: 2nd

2nd 2017 Rank: 3rd

3rd Parent company: The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company Company headquarters: Burbank, California

1. Jeep

2018 Rank: 1st

1st 2017 Rank: 1st

1st Parent company: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Detailed findings and methodology

Even so, companies still have to walk a fine line between respectful association with America and shameless patriotic boosterism. Budweiser, the quintessential American beer, generally received kudos for its commercial showing its iconic Clydesdale horses paying tribute to the fallen of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The ad aired only once during the Super Bowl in 2002. On the other hand, the company’s decision to rebrand itself “America” two summers ago was met with scorn, especially since Bud’s parent, Anheuser-Busch InBev is headquartered in Belgium.

Many of the brands on this list are among the most venerable in American business, including Disney, Hershey’s and Kellogg’s. Among the more recent brands landing on the list are Amazon, Apple and Twitter. The latter brand gets a daily boost from the tweeter-in-chief, President Donald Trump.

The nation’s hyper-partisan mood was reflected in the survey as both right-leaning Fox News, and progressive-tilting MSNBC made the survey.

Facebook and the National Football League both appeared in last year’s survey of the most patriotic brand list. Both, however, failed to make the cut this year. Facebook fell off likely because of data-sharing and privacy concerns. The NFL tumbled out of favor over the lingering controversy tied to players protesting racial inequality during the playing of the national anthem before games.

Speaking of the NFL, three of its teams made the patriotic brand list: the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots. The New York Yankees were the only other sports team to earn a spot on the most patriotic brand list.

Fashion labels are well represented on the Brand Keys survey as Americans made a patriotic connection with brands such as Levi Strauss, Ralph Lauren, Coach, and Old Navy.

Brand Keys sampled opinions from 5,001 consumers from nine U.S. regions. Those surveyed were asked to rate their patriotism on a 1-to-5 scale. One meant “not at all patriotic,” and five “extremely patriotic.” They were also asked to evaluate 297 brands and determine which ones resonated the most when it came to patriotism.

