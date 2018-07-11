FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Democrat Jared Polis will be Colorado's next governor.

The Congressman for Boulder and Fort Collins is projected to beat Republican Treasurer Walker Stapleton. ABC News and Denver-based 9News called the race in Polis' favor shortly before 8 p.m.

The win makes Polis the nation's first openly gay male governor. Polis has downplayed his family life in the election but has been a supporter of LGBTQ issues in Colorado and in Congress. He and his partner, Marlon Reis, have two children.

Polis ran on a campaign of 100 percent renewable energy in the state by 2040, full-day kindergarten and moving the state toward universal health care, possibly via a consortium formed with Colorado's neighboring states.

It's unclear now what kind of state legislature he'll inherit. Key races have yet to be called. Republicans held a slim majority in the state senate heading into the race, while Democrats controlled the state House of Representatives.

Polis, who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, waded through a crowded Democratic primary over the summer, buoyed by self-funding. He didn't let up on using his own money during his general election campaign, spending more than $20 million on the way to the governor's mansion. Stapleton also spent more than $1 million of his own money.

Polls showed Polis with a consistent lead through the election cycle.

Polis follows two-term Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

