WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of messages to government officials last year using a personal email account, the latest member of the president’s inner circle to face questions about private emails.

White House officials learned of Trump’s extensive use of a personal email address because they were gathering documents to respond to a public records lawsuit, according to a story Monday in The Washington Post. The Post cited unnamed sources familiar with an examination of her correspondence.

A spokesman for Trump’s attorney confirmed to USA TODAY that the president’s daughter “sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family. The spokesman, Peter Mirijanian, said Ivanka Trump used the address “until the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others.”

The invention of email has proven to be a very bad thing for Crooked Hillary in that it has proven her to be both incompetent and a liar! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

President Trump, as a candidate, made a major issue out of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email address for government business. Mirijanian described the situation as different, contending that “she did not create a private server in her house or office [and] there was never classified information transmitted.”

The Trump administration has faced questions about the use of private email before, including with Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

In September, officials said that Kushner, a White House senior aide, was among those who used private email. Others included departed officials such as former chief of staff Reince Priebus and senior adviser Steve Bannon.

More: Jared Kushner's private emails: Here's what you need to know

Related: Now Trump's team has to deal with private email questions

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee sought to launch a probe of the use of private emails at the White House at the time.

Ivanka Trump through the years Ivanka Trump delivered a speech at the Catholic group Sant Egidio in Rome. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner were sightseeing at the Pantheon in Rome after their visit to the Vatican on May 24, 2017. Few buildings are more impressive than the 1,900-year-old former Roman temple-turned-Catholic church in the center of Rome. It's famous for having the world's largest unreinforced concrete dome, and the Renaissance artist Raphael, whose work Ivanka may have seen at the Vatican, is buried there. Ivanka Trump, who was wearing a long white skirt by Georgia Alice and a blue-and-white collared shirt, plus navy high heels, exits the Pantheon with one of the interior statues visible in the background. Ivanka Trump was a sight to see herself in the square around the Pantheon, where police stood guard as tourists waited with their camera phones to see her. Like her stepmother, first lady Melania Trump, first daughter Ivanka Trump also dressed in black and wore a veil when she met Pope Francis. After the audience with the pope, Ivanka Trump paid a solo visit to the Community of Sant'Egidio, a Vatican-affiliated NGO, on May 24, 2017 in Rome. She wore a lace midi-dress with a three-strand necklace of baroque pearls around her neck, her hair pulled back in a loose chignon. Ivanka Trump followed the tradition of millions of visitors to St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican: She touched the toe of a bronze statue of St. Peter, worn thin from centuries of rubbing by praying pilgrims. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive in Rome after leaving Israel on the next stop of President Trump's first foreign trip abroad, on May 23, 2017. Trump is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner hold hands as President Trump speaks during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum on May 23, 2017, in Jerusalem. On the visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem, Ivanka wore a white crocheted and layered knit midi-dress with long sleeves by Oscar de la Renta, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter. Ivanka Trump prays at the the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on May 22, 2017, during the Israeli leg of her father's first foreign trip. Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism when she married Jared Kushner, chose attire appropriate for women visiting Jerusalem's Western Wall, including a navy fascinator on her head, a dark long-sleeved brocade top and a long pleated skirt, plus very high heels. Ivanka Trump, left, and Melania Trump, right. Ivanka Trump gave a speech at Tweeps 2017 social-media forum on May 21, 2017, in Riyadh. She wore a pale blue Escada suit, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, accompanying President Trump on his first foreign trip, attended presentation of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal to POTUS at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. Ivanka wore a full-sleeved black maxi dress patterned with huge red-and-white flowers, by Cedric Charlier, according to White House Wardrobe. President Trump likes to have first daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both senior advisers, with him wherever he goes. He and first lady Melania Trump left May 19, 2017, for an eight-day, five-country foreign trip, and the Kushners went with them. Ivanka was wearing a fitted sheath dress in a summery print for the trip overseas on Air Force One. Ivanka Trump resurfaced on May 17, 2017, after taking a low profile during a week of turmoil in the Trump White House over the firing of FBI Director James Comey. But she turned up to host a meeting on human trafficking (one of her key issues as an adviser to her father) with congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room. Ivanka Trump, wearing what appeared to be a periwinkle-blue cashmere sweater top, and flanked by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, spoke about what the Trump administration is doing to address human trafficking. In February, she and President Trump hosted anti-trafficking organizations at another White House meeting to talk about what they describe as a growing problem in the USA. Ivanka Trump joined Vice President Pence in hosting military families to celebrate National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, May 9, 2017 in Washington. Ivanka Trump addressed military families at a party celebrating National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, telling them: “Our heroes in uniform could not do their jobs if it were not for the love and support of their incredible families, so please give yourself a round of applause.” Trump brought her three children to the party and wore a sleeveless white sheath spotted with polka dots. Earlier, Ivanka Trump was in the Rose Garden following the House vote to pass the health care bill on May 4, 2011. She wore another sun dress, this one in gingham with a peplum hem. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner head to Air Force One for departure from Andrews AFB en route to New York with President Trump on May 4, 2017, to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Ivanka Trump arrives for the ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief trophy to the US Air Force Academy in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 2, 2017. Ivanka Trump wore a blue-and-white sundress with a handkerchief hem from her own fashion line for the event in the Rose Garden, according to White House Wardrobe, which tracks her style. Ivanka Trump spoke at a National Small Business Week event in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2017. In the morning, she appeared on CBS' 'This Morning' broadcasting live from the White House, where she told co-host Gayle King that she "loves" living in Washington. It was sticky hot in Washington so Trump wore a cool outfit featuring a sleeveless black turtleneck over palazzo-style pants in red,white, blue and grey stripes, according to White House Wardrobe on Twitter. Ivanka Trump smiles as she arrives to attend a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a National Small Business Week event in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2017. Ivanka Trump's first solo assignment abroad took her to Berlin on April 25, where attended the Women20 summit to discuss women's empowerment alongside leaders such as Angela Merkel of Germany and IMF director Christine Lagard. Who's a feminist? Ivanka Trump raised her hand, along with Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, and IMF's Christine Lagarde. Germany's Angela Merkel held back. The W20 summit aimed to build support for investment in women's economic empowerment programs, which Ivanka Trump has said she will fight for in her father's administration. There were scattered boos and hisses in the Berlin audience when she declared her father is a champion of women's empowerment, but she shrugged it off later in interviews with reporters. Ivanka Trump wore a blue-and-white dress in a flower pattern by Michael Kors and a pair of navy pumps from her own brand during his day in Berlin, which included meeting Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser at a Siemens factory. In the evening in Berlin, Ivanka Trump attended a gala dinner, wearing Marni statement earrings right on trend, deliberately mismatched, in glass, rhinestones and brass, according to a blog that tracks her fashion. For the dinner gala in Berlin, Ivanka wore a white sheath dress believed to be by Carolina Herrera, according to a blog that tracks her fashion. If proximity is power, then Ivanka Trump is all-powerful in her father's White House. On April 24, she joined him in the Oval Office when he spoke via video with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Ivanka Trump got another turn at the president's desk in the Oval Office when she sat next to him as he spoke via video with International Space Station Commander Peggy Whitson on the International Space Station. Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, also were present for a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council, in the State Dining Room of the White House. Ivanka wore a sleeveless black turtleneck with a metallic gold skirt and black pumps. On April 21, Ivanka joined her father in the Oval Office to meet with Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American aid worker released from an Egyptian jail, at the White House. Hijazi was flown back to the U.S. on April 20 following three years of captivity in Egypt. Also on April 21, Ivanka and Jared greeted people at they arrive at the Treasury Department next door to the White House, where President Trump signed executive orders and memos to review tax regulations and reconsider major elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms. Ivanka wore an outfit with a sleeveless peplum top and a trumpet skirt with a ruffled hem and an all-over pattern of colorful dots. Ivanka Trump stands next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as President Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago on April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. On April 7, she tweeted she was "proud" of her father for refusing to accept "horrendous crimes against humanity" by the Syrian government through use of chemical weapons against its own people. President Trump ordered missile strikes in Syria late April 6, 2017. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner joined President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. Ivanka Trump carries her youngest child, Theodore Kushner, with Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner, obscured, after they arrived on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.. Ivanka Trump sat with husband Jared Kushner in the front row at the press conference in the Rose Garden with President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan on April 5, 2017. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser, head to the press conference in the Rose Garden, where they sat in the front row not far from first lady Melania Trump. Ivanka wore a lacy white blouse and skirt by Oscar de la Renta, according to a blogger who tracks style at the White House. Ivanka Trump (2L), Jared Kushner (3L) and Melania Trump at far end in green, listen while Jordan's King Abdullah II and President Trump hold a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House April 5, 2017. From left, Jared Kushner, Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn, Ivanka Trump, and White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives Dina Powell, who work closely in the Trump White House, depart after a news conference between President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 5, 2017. Ivanka Trump, now officially a White House senior adviser to father, is the center of attention on April 4, 2017, during a town hall meeting on the U.S. business climate in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. According to the pool report, she said her father hopes to create 25 million jobs and "women need to fully participate... we need to empower them to feel that growth." She told the CEOs in the audience "you can all really move the needle." Ivanka, clad in a sleeveless cream shift dress, sat next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during the town hall with business leaders on April 4, 2017. Ivanka Trump lent some of her star power to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on March 28, 2017, when the two visited the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington to urge more young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Here she inspects a moon rock. Ivanka joined Betsy DeVos (L), who was opposed by many educators before she became education secretary, to argue that more women in STEM fields will help women in the future. But critics pointed out that President Trump's budget proposes slashing $3 billion from DeVos' department and cuts to NASA and the National Institutes of Health. Ivanka Trump delivered some remarks at the Air and Space Museum, lamenting that women make up only 24 % of STEM professionals. She said she and daughter Arabella, 5, will take a coding class together this summer because "coding truly is the language of the future." Ivanka Trump's influence in her father's White House is growing again. She's getting her own West Wing office and security clearance (but no salary) and she'll be helping husband Jared Kushner in his latest assignment heading up the White House Office of American Innovation. On March 27, 2017, she and President Trump hosted a meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room. Ivanka says she'll voluntarily abide by ethics rules that govern White House and government employees, even though she won't be an actual employee. Meanwhile, she continues to sit in on meetings between the president and international leaders and various constituencies, such as these women business leaders. There she is again, front and center. Ivanka Trump was much on display when German Chancellor Angela Merkel came to the White House to meet with President Trump, including at the joint news conference in the East Room, on March 17, 2017. When Chancellor Merkel attended a joint discussion with business representatives at the White House, Ivanka sat next to her at the table. Earlier on March 17, Ivanka and Vice President Mike Pence met with President Trump about veterans affairs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Ivanka Trump, with UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in background, greets members of the audience at the Broadway musical 'Come From Away' in New York, March 15, 2017. Ivanka Trump joined an invitation-only lunch for women at the White House to mark International Women's Day on March 8, 2017, co-hosting with her stepmother, first lady Melania Trump. Ivanka Trump joined her stepmother, first lady Melania Trump, at a luncheon at the White House on March 8, 2017, to mark International Women's Day. Ivanka Trump accompanied President Trump for a roundtable discussion at St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando, Fla., March 3, 2017. The Trump-Kushner family accompanied President Trump on his latest visit to Florida, on March 3, which included a visit to a local Catholic school in Orlando. Ivanka's daughter Arabella Kushner and husband Jared Kushner are seen disembarking from Air Force One at Orlando International Airport. Ivanka carries her youngest, Theodore Kushner, who is almost 1, upon arrivalat Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. March 3, 2017. First daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner attend President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017. Ivanka and Jared, who sat behind first lady Melania Trump, find their seats at the State of the Union in a picture that shows how her dress is gathered just below her right hip. Ivanka Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump stood behind POTUS as he signed two executive orders aimed at supporting women in science and technology fields, before the State of the Union speech on Feb. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office. Ivanka Trump was front and center at two different meetings at the White House on Feb. 23. Here, she participated in a listening session with manufacturing CEOs in the State Dining Room to develop new policies on taxes, trade and job creation. Ivanka sat between Dow Chemical President, Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris (L), and Reed Cirdus, assistant for technology issus during a meeting with manufacturing CEOs in the State Dining Room. Ivanka participated in another meeting on Feb. 23, this one in the Roosevelt Room on domestic and international human trafficking, which she helped to organize, according to President Trump who thanked her publicly for her work. He greets Holly Gibbs, a survivor of human trafficking and director of Dignity Health's Human Trafficking response Program, and she greets Gary Haugen, CEO and founder of International Justice Mission. Ivanka sat directly across from dad at the meeting on domestic and international human trafficking in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Ivanka Trump's status as first daughter only begins to describe her influence in the Trump administration, as the past few days in mid-February demonstrated. Here she participates in a roundtable discussion on advancement of women business leaders and entrepreneurs in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2017. Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella Kushner on the steps of the Supreme Court Feb. 22, 2017. Trump attended the court session at the invitation of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who met at the inauguration lunch. Arabella Kushner, 5, with her mother, Ivanka Trump, at the Supreme Court, already has the look of suspicion for the media of other celebrity children, as she moves through the crowd of tourists and photographers on a visit to the court. Ivanka accompanied POTUS to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on Feb. 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Ivanka, here with Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., wore a navy turtleneck and striped skirt with a slit up the thigh, and navy high heels. Two days after the joint press conference, there she is again, walking with husband Jared Kushner to Marine One to accompany President Trump to South Carolina to visit a Boeing plant on Feb. 17, 2017. The Kushners, plus two of their children, Joseph and Arabella, walk with White House strategist Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, to accompany President Trump on a visit to South Carolina and then to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend. Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump arrive on Feb. 17, 2017, at Charleston International Airport enroute to a Boeing factory in South Carolina. She posted a picture on Instagram showing her front and center, in a color-block knit dress, with her father as he toured the factory. Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, were in the front row with first lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 15, 2017, for a joint news conference with President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ivanka Trump greets Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu at joint press conference by President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 15, 2017. Ivanka had the seat next to the guest of honor, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during the meeting with President Trump and women business leaders. Ivanka, her husband White House Adviser Jared Kushner and their three children arrived back in Washington late on Feb. 12, 2017, following a weekend at the Trump Mar-a-Lago estate hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Ivanka and Jared dressed up again (she in a black off-the-shouder mermaid-style gown) for a private dinner on Feb. 11, 2017, at Mar-a-Lago with the Japanese prime minister and members of his delegation. Ivanka Trump with her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner. Ivanka listens to translation at the joint press conference with President Trump and the Japanese prime minister, flanked by top administration officials: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, her husband Jared Kushner, chief strategist Steve Bannon, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. As first daughter Ivanka Trump is more than just a pretty face: She was front and center at a policy and strategy forum with business executives held in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 3, 2017. Ivanka wore a simple black sheath dress for the business forum. CEO of Ernst & Young Mark Weinberger listens to Ivanka before the start of a forum with business leaders hosted by President Trump at the White House on Feb. 3, 2017. Ivanka Trump and White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives Dina Powell, whom Ivanka helped bring on board to the Trump administration, mixed with business leaders such as former General Electric CEO Jack Welch at the policy forum. Leaders from the automotive and manufacturing industries, the financial and retail services and other powerful global businesses were invited to the meeting. Ivanka Trump's first stand-in assignment for a duty that would ordinarily be filled by the first lady, was on Feb. 1, 2017, when she accompanied her father on an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to greet the body of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, killed during a raid in Yemen and the first active military service member to die in combat during Trump's presidency. Ivanka dressed for the solemn occasion in a black dress, high-heeled black pumps, with a large black handbag and coat of midnight blue with black panels. She wore her hair pulled back in a low chignon. Ivanka Trump, in a simple black dress and carrying 2-year-old son Joseph, attended the swearing-in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room on Jan. 22, 2017. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is a senior adviser to his father-in-law. Ivanka Trump arrives for the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral in Washington on Jan. 21, 2017 in a burgundy Oscar de la Renta velvet wrap dress with a matching handbag, headband, and leather gloves. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attend the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB421 From L to R : Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner salute the crowd after dancing on stage during the Freedom ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECKROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Inaugurat ORIG FILE ID: AFP_KG6BP Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: WX820 President-elect Donald Trump's children, from left, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: DCDP117 Ivanka arrives, on Jan. 19, 2017. Donald Trump's elder daughter arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside Washington a day before her father's swearing-in and her new life as one of President Trump's most trusted unofficial counselors in the White. House. She's holding her youngest of three children, Theodore, who turns 1 in March. Behind Ivanka are her husband, young New York real estate tycoon and incoming senior adviser to his father-in-law, Jared Kushner, and their other two children, Arabella, 4, and Joseph, 2. Ivanka Trump (R) and husband Jared Kushner arrive at the Lincoln Memorial for the pre-inaugural welcome concert on Jan. 19, 2017. At a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Ivanka is at far left, husband Jared Kushner is at her right, daughter Arabella is in front of her and Melania Trump is in front of Arabella. On election night, Donald and Ivanka Trump embrace after his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016. Ivanka was a star speaker at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, on July 21, 2016. Before the election, Ivanka worked the campaign trail, more often than stepmother Melania Trump, including a visit to Fox News studios on Sept. 14, 2016 in New York. Check out Ivanka over the years. Here, Donald and Ivanka, then 12, peek over the crowd as they take in the quarterfinal match between Andre Agassi and Thomas Muster at the U.S. Open in New York, in this 1994 photo. Ivanka Trump is front and center on dad, Donald Trump's lap, with other guests at the Maybelline Presents 1991 Look of the Year at Plaza Hotel in New York City. Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump take in the U.S. Tennis Open, in New York in this 1991 file photo. Ivanka and her mother Ivana Trump sport feathery headdresses June 21, 2000, at the Ascot Races In Berkshire, United Kingdom. Ivana Trump, ex-wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, is shown with her children Ivanka, left, and Eric as Ricardo Mazuchelli looks on in 1993. Ivana Trump poses for this 1994 portrait with her daughter Ivanka Trump. Donald Trump, celebrating his 50th birthday in style with Eric (left), Donald Jr., Tiffany, Ivanka, Donald and Marla Maples in 1996. In this June 19, 2002 file photo, American socialite Ivana Trump and her daughter Ivanka, right, arrive for the premiere of the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, 'Bombay Dreams,' in London. Ivanka Trump in a scene from the 2003 documentary "Born Rich" by Jamie Johnson. It shouldn't be a surprise that Ivanka Trump had a successful modeling career for a time. Here she attends the MET Costume Institute Gala Celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2005. Ivanka Trump shines on red carpet for the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2014. Ivanka Trump listens to her father Donald Trump as he makes a reference to her and her work on his 92-story residential tower under construction on the Chicago River during a news conference and visit to his Chicago offices May 10, 2006. Real estate mogul Donald Trump, left, listens to his daughter Ivanka, right, talk about his 92-story Trump International Hotel & Tower during a 2007 news conference on construction progress in Chicago with Donald Trump Jr., center. Ivanka Trump is a brand unto herself as seen by this billboard in New York City. Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka, left, and girlfriend Melania Knauss attend the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2004 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York. Ivanka Trump poses for photographers as she arrives at the Young Collectors Council 2006 Artist's Ball held at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on Dec 14, 2006. Donald Trump Jr. and sister Ivanka Trump stand on the penthouse terrace of the Trump Park Avenue building in New York on April 11, 2006. Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump place their hands in cement during festivities for the 92-story Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Sept. 24, 2008. In this photo released by Trump Enterprises, Ivanka Trump poses with her brother Donald Trump Jr. and father in New York City on Oct. 10, 2007, as they announced plans for their next venture in luxury hospitality. In this handout provided by Fred Marcus Photography, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose at their wedding at Trump National Golf Club on Oct. 25, 2009, in Bedminster, N.J. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner attend the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival party at the State Supreme Courthouse on April 17, 2012, in New York. Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump attend the "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" book launch celebration at Trump Tower on Oct. 14, 2009, in New York City. Ivanka Trump carries son Joseph Frederick Kushner on Oct. 18, 2013, in New York City. Anna Wintour, Anthony Weiner and Ivanka Trump attend the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 11, 2015, in New York City. Donald Trump visits his Scottish golf course Turnberry with daughter Ivanka Trump on July 30, 2015, in Ayr, Scotland. Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Melania Trump watch the first Republican presidential debate at the Quicken Loans Arena on Aug. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump make a splendid couple on the red carpet at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York. Ivanka Trump waves during a veterans event with her father at Drake University in Des Moines on Jan. 28, 2016. Donald Trump touches the stomach of his pregnant daughter Ivanka Trump as he addresses supporters after his victory in the South Carolina Republican primary in Spartanburg, S.C., on Feb. 20, 2016. From left, David Feder, vice president and managing director, Trump National Doral; Mayor Luigi Boria, city of Doral; Ivanka Trump; and Councilman Pete Cabrera, city of Doral, at Trump National Doral on April 25, 2016, in Doral, Fla. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump listen to their father conduct a press conference at his Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016, in Ayr, Scotland. Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's eldest children celebrate on the convention floor during the second day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump attend the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016, in Cleveland. Ivanka Trump speaks during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 21, 2016. Donald and Ivanka Trump meet with spouses of military service members on Sept. 6, 2016, in Virginia Beach, Va. Ivanka Trump, right, applauds as her father delivers a policy speech on child care on Sept. 13, 2016, in Aston, Pa. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are seen on March 26, 2016, in New York with two of their children: Joseph Frederick and Arabella Rose Kushner. Their third child, Theodore James Kushner was born the following day. Ivanka Trump, speaks during a meeting with women members of Congress at the Republican National Committee headquarters, including Abigail Beutler, 3, the daughter of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., on Sept. 20, 2016 in Washington. The group discussed children's issues. Trump greets guests while making a campaign stop for her father on Oct. 20, 2016 in Wauwatosa, Wisc. Ivanka Trump visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox Studios on Sept. 14, 2016, in New York City. Trump kisses his daughter Ivanka following the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis on Oct. 9, 2016. Ivanka Trump speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC on Oct. 26, 2016. Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner vote in New York on Nov. 8, 2016. Ivanka Trump listens to women introduce themselves and their concerns at the Michigan Women in Business Roundtable in Hudsonville, Mich., on Nov. 7, 2016. Ivanka Trump speaks beside her father and Mike Pence during a campaign rally on Nov. 7, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. Ivanka listens to a speaker on the second day of the GOP National Convention, in Cleveland, Ohio. A $10,000 gold bracelet worn for Donald Trump's television interview, followed the next day by a message promoting her bangle: Ivanka Trump, daughter of the US president-elect, was awash in a mini-scandal Nov. 15, 2016. The affair signaled the potential conflicts of interest that could snarl the billionaire businessman's transition to power, as he involves his grown children as advisers.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com