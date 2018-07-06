A large fishing spider has gone viral

Jacob Collins

What has eight legs, a six-inch legspan and more Facebook likes than you?

It's a huge Indiana spider that has been invading timelines this week after being captured and shared in Elkhart, Ind.

Jacob Collins, an employee at Godfrey Marine, said the photogenic arachnid was noticed Tuesday while employees were building a boat.

Collins posted a shot of the spider that afternoon with the caption, "they found this giant beast on a boat at work today. Beware all Elkhart (County) residents. They are out there and they are real."

What Collins didn't expect was for the post to go viral. As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the post had more than 8,600 shares.

Right after the spider was caught and bagged, Collins had one immediate question: What the heck is this?

He told IndyStar that he soon learned that it was a fishing spider. And while it may look big and bad, it doesn't pose a threat to humans.

According to the Penn State Department of Entomology, fishing spiders are similar to wolf spiders in size, shape and color. Most live near water and use their long legs to walk on the surface of the water.

Collins said after he and his coworkers took a few pictures, the spider was carefully released back into the wild to live out the rest of its days, and brag to the other spiders about its 15 minutes of fame.

