n this handout image provided by South Korean Presidential Blue House, South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shake hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) before their meeting on May 26, 2018 in Panmunjom, North Korea. North and South Korean leaders hold the surprise second summit, after U.S. President Donald Trump once cancelled the meeting with Kim Jong-un scheduled on June 12, though Mr. Trump indicated that the meeting could take place a day after.

Handout, Getty Images

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a secret two-hour meeting on Saturday in an attempt to salvage the cancelled summit meeting between President Trump and Kim, South Korean spokesman Yoon Young-chan announced.

It was their second face-to-face meeting in a month and came only hours after South Korea expressed relief over revived talks between Pyongyang and Washington and the prospect that a summit might once again be in the offing.

The meeting was held on the North Korean side of Panmunjom, the truce village that straddles the North- South border in the peninsula’s Demilitarized Zone.

The leaders discussed implementing the agreements from the previous summit they held at Panmunjom on April 27, as well as ways to successfully pull off a North Korea-U.S. summit, according to Yoon.

The Trump-Kim summit, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, was cancelled on Thursday by Trump, who cited the “tremendous anger and open hostility" Pyongyang had recently demonstrated in is communications.

However, Trump has seemed to soften his stance since then, announcing in a tweet on Friday evening that the U.S. was having “very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit,” and that if it were held, the meeting would likely remain in Singapore on the same June 12 date.

South Korea, which brokered the talks between Washington and Pyongyang, was caught off guard by Trump’s abrupt cancellation in which he cited hostility in recent North Korean comments.

May 25: Trump again changes tone on North Korea: 'We are talking to them now'

May 25: 'Bad deal' with North Korea on nukes is not an option, Pompeo says

May 24: North Korea: Trump's cancellation of meeting was 'unexpected' but we're still willing to talk

Moon said Trump’s decision left him “perplexed” and was “very regrettable.” He urged Washington and Pyongyang to resolve their differences through “more direct and closer dialogue between their leaders.”

North Korea issued an unusually restrained and diplomatic response to Trump, saying it’s still willing to sit for talks with the United States “at any time, (in) any format.”

“The first meeting would not solve all, but solving even one at a time in a phased way would make the relations get better rather than making them get worse,” North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement carried by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency, which mainly targets external audience.

Notably, the statement did not appear in Saturday’s edition of Rodong Sinmun, the official mouthpiece of the North’s ruling party that’s widely read by North Koreans.

The newspaper instead focused on Kim Jong Un’s visit to the coastal town of Wonsan to inspect the construction of a beachfront tourist complex. Kim ordered the complex to be finished by April 15 next year to mark the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. Kim Jong Un’s comments published by the newspaper did not include any mention of his potential meeting with Trump.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com