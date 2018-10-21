epa06923287 (FILE) - An Icelandic 'Icelandair' Boeing 757-200 passenger plane (front) taxis on the International Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, 08 February 2018 (re-issued 02 August 2018). Media reports on 02 August 2018 state that shares in the Icelandic carrier plunged more than 10 percent following the announcement of the company's Q2 financial results on 01 August. It was reportedly the second time this year - after a 24 percent drop earlier in July - that Icelanair had to report a drop in its shares. The company's earnings are expected to be around a third lower than originally projected for 2018, the media reports added. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN *** Local Caption *** 54096604 ORG XMIT: MAU07

An Icelandair flight from Orlando, Florida, was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada after a "crack" was found in one of the aircraft's windows.

Flight 688 departed Orlando International Airport Friday night bound to Reykjavik, Iceland. The aircraft was "on route over Canada when pilots noticed a crack in one of the cockpit windows," according to a statement posted by the airline on Twitter.

"Following standard procedures, they diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville (Canada)," the statement continued.

Hi Scott, flight FI688 from Orlando to Iceland was on route over Canada when pilots noticed a crack in one of the cockpit windows. Following standard procedures, they diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville. — Icelandair (@Icelandair) October 20, 2018

The aircraft made a rapid descent during the emergency landing, dropping more than 26,000 feet in 10 minutes, according to Flight Aware.

Icelandair notes that 155 passengers and seven crew members were on board, all of whom "were taken to a hotel for rest and another aircraft will pick them up later" Saturday.

"Passengers whose final destination is not Reykajvik have been rebooked," the airline continued.

The 155 passengers and 7 crew were taken to a hotel for rest and another aircraft will pick them up later today. — Icelandair (@Icelandair) October 20, 2018

Photos of the aircraft show that Icelandair's use of the word "crack" was a rather mild description for the shattered cockpit window.

There appear to have been no injuries.

Yesterday’s Icelandair #FI688 Orlando to Reykjavik suffered a broken windshield while at cruise altitude. Flight diverted to Bagotville. Passengers stayed in hotels overnight are now continuing their journey in a replacement aircraft.

📷 Maxime Vibert-Ward pic.twitter.com/DRso2DbIu0 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) October 21, 2018

