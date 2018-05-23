People enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles. Former USC students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual battery and sexual harassment.

Following lawsuits against a longtime career gynecologist at the University of Southern California saying he told patients to "strip naked," groped their breasts and digitally penetrated their vaginas, 300 patients have called the university with claims of sexual misconduct, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The first lawsuit, filed by four women in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday, claims USC knew about the alleged behavior by Dr. George Tyndall "for years" and did nothing. University officials Todd R. Dickey, Gretchen Dahlinger Means, and Laura LaCorte issued a statement last week detailing claims USC received against Tyndall about inappropriate behavior, which date back to 2013, and how the claims were addressed. The lawsuit says claims against the physician date back to "at least the year 2000."

The university recently set up a hotline and online report portal dedicated to tips about Tyndall's alleged misconduct. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating Tyndall and the university, but it is unclear how many of those who have used the university's new hotline or website are also willing to work with police.

Two additional women have also filed lawsuits saying Tyndall. One case claims the physician inserted his fingers during a pelvic exam and the other details how Tyndall inserted his ungloved hand inside of her for a STD test usually administered by the patient on their own, the Daily Trojan (USC's student-run newspaper) reports.

Tuesday, 200 professors at the university asked for university President C.L. Max Nikias to resign because of the allegations, the Times reports.

