NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Last year at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Erin Howard misspelled "Klydonograph," a trademarked word meaning "an instrument that makes a photographic record of electric surges in power lines." She started spelling with "c-l-i," and then tied for seventh place.

This year, Howard, 13, can spout off "Klydonograph" in seconds. And she made sure to study more trademarked words as she enters her third year at the national competition.

"If they spring one of those on my again, I'll be better prepared," she said.

The seventh grader from Huntsville, Ala., is one of the 113 spellers here at the National Bee returning for at least a second time — a feat that takes hours of practice and patience as they await to hear if they've qualified for Thursday's final round.

Howard said she spends three to four hours every weeknight and six to eight hours every weekend studying for the Bee. She uses both a laptop and pencil and paper so she can see the spelling on a computer screen and write it down herself.

"I have to say, 'No, sorry, I can't come' to friends a lot and, instead of staying the night for a sleepover party, I have to leave at like nine or something," Howard said. "I do make some sacrifices, but I feel like it's worth it."

Since his regional bee earlier this year, Cameron Keith, 12, of Boulder, Colo., has been waking up at 5:30 a.m. to study his 200 word lists until he goes to school. Then in the afternoon, he's back at it, totaling six hours of studying each weekday and nine hours on weekends. He tied for 18th in 2016 after misspelling "noncompos."

For Naysa Modi, 12, of Dallas, studying during the week involves reading, typing and quizzing for hours on end, her dad Nayan said. Modi wanted his daughter to study ahead of her round Wednesday rather than speak with USA TODAY for an interview.

It's that sort of perseverance that has allowed Naysa to make it to the Bee for the fourth time this year. Modi described his daughter's ability to understand all these words as "absolutely inhuman."

"It takes years of intense effort," he said. "People who have been putting in multiple years — seriously, it makes a difference."

For Kieth, that difference means feeling calmer while competing. He said he felt "stunned" his past years, but, "I'm more used to it now, and I can just take it in without as much excitement and stress."

Howard, though, feels pressure to perform as well as she did in past years.

"I'm trying not to make that my standard," Howard said. "I just want to be happy however I place. As always, I do want to win and I feel like I might have a chance, but I don't want to jinx anything."

But for repeat spellers, it's not just about winning. Modi said working with his daughter over the years has strengthened their relationship, and he's proud of her for the hard work she's put into the preparation.

"This is all for the love of words and the love of language. It's not the winning," he said. "Nobody is doing it because their parents want them to do it."

