Houston was under siege and under water Wednesday as storms drenched the region with up to seven inches of rain.

More storms were forecast Wednesday night, and authorities canceled the Freedom Over Texas concerts because of the weather. Mayor Sylvester Turner warned residents that flooding was rampant throughout the city.

"Do not put yourself in a position that will put yourself and others in danger," he said on Twitter.

But he also saw a silver lining.

"Today’s event gave us a trial run to be prepared," Turner said. "Our operations have been a lot smoother, and we still have some fine tuning to do."

The city's main fireworks show will go on as planned. But no one is allowed on site, meaning fans must watch the fireworks from home or nearby neighborhoods.

Turner said he was a "kid at heart" and rarely will sign off on canceling fireworks.

"The show allows us to pay homage to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedoms we cherish everyday," he said.

The city is still rebuilding from damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey, which blasted Texas, Louisiana, Florida and other states in the region in August. The storm caused more than $100 billion in damages.

Harvey also brought infamy to little Nederland, Texas, near the Louisiana border when one location near the town of about 20,000 was walloped with 60.58 inches of rain. That broke the record for the greatest rainfall amount ever recorded in the Lower 48 from a single storm, WeatherBug reported.

