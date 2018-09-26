Corrections and clarifications: This story has been corrected to say The New York Times reported Rod Rosenstein suggested he secretly record Trump.

WASHINGTON – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., said that his committee will subpoena fired deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe's memos if the Justice Department does not hand them over this week.

Goodlatte told reporters Tuesday that he would issue a subpoena as soon as Thursday if the documents are not handed over before then, Fox News reported.

Calls for McCabe's memos to be made public have grown since The New York Times published an article last week that said McCabe attended a 2017 meeting where Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested he secretly record President Donald Trump and endorsed the idea of Trump being removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

Rosenstein has said the Times reporting was inaccurate. Reports surfaced Monday that Rosenstein was about to be fired or resigned, but he remains in the job. He may meet with Trump on Thursday.

On Sunday, Goodlatte told Fox News host Maria Bartimoro that "the so-called McCabe memos" could "very directly bear upon this question of what was Rod Rosenstein doing in that meeting" and if the Times story was accurate.

"I think a lot of light can be shed on that if the documents we've been requesting for quite some time are made public," he said. "If they're not produced by tomorrow or Tuesday this week, we are going to issue a subpoena to the Justice Department."

Members of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus voted Tuesday night to demand Rosenstein testify before Congress.

Aides to Goodlatte did not immediately respond when asked if the committee had plans to bring Rosenstein in to testify.

Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus who has been calling on Rosenstein to testify for days, told reporters Wednesday that there were ongoing conversations with the Judiciary Committee chairman, but "there’s not been any definitive yes or no" on if they’d call Rosenstein in to testify. He said he expected an answer later Wednesday.

The North Carolina Republican, who is close to the president and speaks with him frequently, told USA TODAY he didn’t check with the White House to see if they endorsed the move. But he said, "allowing for transparency continuing to happen is in keeping with what the president and the administration has long supported for the last 12 months."

"Obviously we have an oversight role that is independent of the Executive Branch, and I do not believe that the second in command at DOJ can make the kind of alleged comments that he made and not come before this committee and this Congress to tell us and the American people what he said or didn’t say," Meadows said.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who needs the support of some Freedom Caucus members in his drive to become the next speaker, wouldn’t say whether he supported the call to have Rosenstein testify.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., a member of the Judiciary Committee who is running for the chairmanship, believes Rosenstein needs to testify and supported subpoenaing the McCabe memos.

"He should come in to testify or resign," said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., a member of the Freedom Caucus.

Rosenstein took over the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller and has authority over his investigation.

