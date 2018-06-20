WASHINGTON – House Republicans appeared to be in disarray Wednesday over a looming immigration debate, sparring over key details of two GOP immigration bills just hours before the competing proposals were set to hit the floor.

The fight spilled into public view Wednesday on the House floor, when North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, confronted Speaker Paul Ryan during a late-afternoon vote.

Meadows could be heard telling Ryan “I’m done” during their heated exchange.

After the clash, the North Carolina Republican told reporters that one of the immigration bills – a compromise measure crafted by Ryan – was “not ready for prime time.”

He said it did not include key provisions that Ryan had promised in his negotiations with conservatives. Meadows refused to say exactly what was left out, but he said he would vote "no" on the bill as it stands.

Ryan would not commit to changing the bill to appease conservatives, Meadows said, and no further negotiations were planned as of Thursday evening.

“The compromise bill is not ready for prime today,” Meadows told reporters.

That “compromise” was supposed to bridge the divide between conservatives like Meadows and moderate Republicans who want legal protections for the "Dreamers," undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Under Ryan's bill, an estimated 1.8 million "Dreamers" would be able to apply for “nonimmigrant status”– essentially a conditional visa – if they meet certain conditions. If the "Dreamers" win that nonimmigrant status, then after six years, they would be able to apply for a green card, which will set them on the path to eventual citizenship.

Moderates had demanded that path to citizenship, while conservatives wanted stronger enforcement measures. On that front, the measure would end a diversity lottery program and limit family-based immigration. The visas from those two programs would be given to the "Dreamers" until that pipeline of undocumented immigrants is empty; then those visas would dry up, reducing overall immigration.

Ryan's bill also includes more than $23 billion in funding for President Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and other security measures. Overall, the GOP proposal adheres closely to the "four pillars" that Trump said in January he wanted as part of any immigration deal.

It is set for a House vote on Thursday, along with another immigration bill written by immigration hawks.

Contributing: Eliza Collins

