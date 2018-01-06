SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police hailed seven people as "heroes" Friday after they rushed in to save a mother and her two children from a car dangling off a highway embankment.

The 36-year-old San Angelo woman and her two children, a 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy, were traveling in a white 2012 Mazda Friday morning when a red pickup “cut her off," according to Tracy Gonzalez, San Angelo Police Department's public information officer.

The woman tried to avoid the pickup "which caused her to leave the roadway and go down the embankment of the road," Gonzalez said.

While the undercarriage of the vehicle helped prevent it from dropping off the embankment into oncoming traffic, "her vehicle was teetering off the edge," Gonzalez said.

Thanks to the actions of seven nearby good Samaritans, police arrived to find the woman and her two children safe and outside the vehicle.

Police identified the good Samaritans as Reid Myers, Jacob Rodriguez, Paul Guevarra, Patrick Davidson, Adrian Martinez, Julio Vasquez, and Marco Vasquez.

Rodriguez said he was standing in the showroom at Orig-Equip where he works when he heard the sound of a blaring horn.

"We heard the horn and all I saw were taillights going over the embankment," Rodriguez said. "There was a cloud of dust and I thought she had gone over the edge."

Rodriguez, a Navy veteran, said that's when his military training kicked in.

"Ship, shipmates, self," said Rodriguez, stating his first responsibility after running down the embankment was to secure the Mazda from falling over the edge.

San Angelo Police have hailed seven citizens as 'heroes' after they saw a car dangling from the overpass off loop 306 and rushed in to save its occupants, a San Angelo mother and two children. June 1, 2018.

San Angelo Police Department

Julio Vasquez and his nephew Marco Vasquez were returning to Premier Automotive after a test drive when they saw the Mazda hanging over the edge.

"I told my nephew to drop me off and run back to the shop and grab a strap," Julio Vasquez said.

While some members of the group worked together to put their body weight on the car’s trunk, others tethered the Mazda to Myers’ truck, the release stated.

"We leaned on the car and kept the car down," Rodriguez said, adding he could see the children inside the Mazda.

After it was securely tethered, Rodriguez said he and the others felt it was safe enough to open the Mazda's doors to get all three occupants out of the car.

"As soon as the door opened, we had to start leaning on the vehicle harder," Rodriguez said. "It was a very tense situation. (The mother and children) were shaken up. Another foot, and this would be a different story."

As the children escaped from the Mazda, Vasquez said the vehicle started rocking toward the edge of the embankment.

Fearing the worst, Vasquez said he and the others yelled for the mother to quickly get in the back seat.

"'Jump on the back! Jump on the back!' we shouted," Vasquez said. "It was pretty intense."

San Angelo Police hailed these seven citizens as 'heroes' after they saw a car dangling from the overpass off loop 306 and rushed in to save its occupants. June 1, 2018.

San Angelo Police Department

San Angelo police said in a statement: "(We) would like to thank the group for their quick-thinking and heroic response. Their selflessness and teamwork saved the family and we are truly grateful for them."

While police are calling all those who assisted with the rescue "heroes," Vasquez stated he didn't necessarily feel like one.

"It was something you just do,” he said. “Your instincts just kick in."

