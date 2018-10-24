Looking for the best meatless fare in your area? OpenTable can help.
With plant-based diets on the rise, the online restaurant-reservation service has complied a list of the 50 best restaurants for vegetarians in the US based on more than 12 million diner reviews.
These scrumptious spots are located across 15 states and Washington, D.C. and offer a range of cuisine from American to Indian to Mediterranean.
New York was the most represented on the list, with 11 restaurants. California came in second with nine and Washington, D.C. followed with seven.
Other states featured on the list include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington.
Getting hungry yet? Here is the complete list, in alphabetical order:
ABC Kitchen – New York, New York
Andina – Portland, Oregon
Au Lac Plant-Based Food & Drink – Los Angeles, California
Bar Bombon – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Beatrix - River North – Chicago, Illinois
Bistro Aracosia – Washington, D.C.
BLACKOUT - Dining in the Dark – Las Vegas, Nevada
Blind Faith Cafe – Evanston, Illinois
Blossom - New York, New York – Multiple Locations
Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina
Cafe Gratitude - San Diego – San Diego, California
Candle 79 – New York, New York
Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
Charlie was a sinner – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Chauhan Ale & Masala House – Nashville, Tennessee
Delice & Sarrasin – New York, New York
Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon
Dirt Candy – New York, New York
Divya's Kitchen – New York, New York
Double Zero – New York, New York
Ema – Chicago, Illinois
Equinox - DC – Washington, D.C.
Farmer's Table – Boca Raton, Florida
Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California
Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations
Gracias Madre - SF – San Francisco, California
Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California
Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington
The Helmand Restaurant – Baltimore, Maryland
Irregardless Cafe – Raleigh, North Carolina
Lila – Sarasota, Florida
Linger – Denver, Colorado
The Little Beet Table – New York, New York
Modern Love – Multiple Locations
Nix – New York, New York
Oliver's – Santa Barbara, California
Plant Food + Wine Venice – Venice, California
Planta – Miami Beach, Florida
Rasika - Washington, D.C. – Multiple Locations
Root Down – Denver, Colorado
Sage - A Plant Based Bistro – Culver City, California
Shaya – New Orleans, Louisiana
True Food Kitchen – Multiple Locations
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Urban Vegan Kitchen (a.k.a. Blossom on Carmine) – New York, New York
XYST NYC – New York, New York
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.
