Anker / Eufy

Happy Tuesday! Currently, it's looking quite dreary outside my window and honestly, it's bringing down my mood. To lift up my spirits, I decided to do some online shopping and I was happy to find some amazing deals at Amazon on products I never thought I needed—but do now. From DNA kits to robot vacuums today's deals have it all and they won't empty your bank account.

1. A slim robot vacuum at its lowest price

Small (and quiet) enough to fit in the tightest of places.

eufy

Vacuuming is by far my least favorite chore, but if I want clean floors, it's something I need to do every day (and often forget to). Thankfully, robot vacuums exist and are here to keep your floors nice and tidy in between deep cleanings. Right now, the eufy RoboVac 11S is at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. Although we haven't tested this bot, we absolutely loved its predecessor the RoboVac 11 for its reasonable price and cleaning power. The 11S has been upgraded to be slimmer (2.85 inches) so it can sneak under cabinets and couches, has increased suction power with BoostIQ technology, and a quiet mode option.

Get the eufy RoboVac 11S for $186.99 and save $33

2. A tool set for summer projects

Your next DIY project awaits.

Bosch

Whether you're planning on building a deck or just tightening a loose screw, you're going to need at least a screwdriver. This combo kit from Bosch has a drill, an impact driver, charger, and LED work light, making it great for whatever summer projects you have in mind. Right now, when you bundle them together you can save more than 30% but just for today only.

Get the Bosch 12-Volt 2-Tool Combo Kit for $129 and save $66.09

3. A fast portable charger for when you're on-the-go

Charge while you're out and about.

Anker

There's no denying it—we're constantly glued to our phones, which is why it's worrisome when our devices dip down below 20%. Instead of setting it to airplane mode, just carry around a portable charger for a quick boost of power. This one from Anker can recharge your phone up to three times faster, can last up to seven charges, and comes with two USB ports and one USB-C port, so you can offer some juice to your friends too.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 for $79.99 and save $40 with the code "ANKERPD3"

4. A DNA kit that goes beyond ancestry

Test your health and beauty traits too.

Vitagene

Most DNA kits focus more on your heritage and potentially matching with relatives, but your DNA can actually tell you so much more than that. The Vitagene DNA Test Kit not only gives you your ancestry, but it also looks at your DNA in terms of health and beauty by determining what foods, exercises, and vitamins are right for you as well as your genetic traits for skin and beauty. Right now, it's back down to its lowest price on Amazon for today only.

Get the Vitagene DNA Test Kit for $89 and save $90

5. The best curling iron we've ever tested

Curling your hair is honestly difficult. It takes a whole bunch of twisting and turning and possibly burning your hands until you get the style you want. After testing the most popular curling irons and wands, we found that the Beachwaver is the best one out there because it can style your hair in half the time—no burns required. This game-changing tool has automated the process of wrapping your hair around the rod so you don't have to. Even better, right now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron for $99 and save $30

