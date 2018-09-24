WASHINGTON — Republicans stood firm in their support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh accusing Democrats of character assassination and vowing to plow forward with his nomination in the wake of new sexual assault allegations over the weekend.

Kavanaugh continues to deny allegations of sexual assault Monday, accusing Democrats of "grotesque and obvious character assassination" that would dissuade qualified people from entering public service in the future.

"There is now a frenzy to come up with something – anything – that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring," the nominee for the Supreme Court said in a letter to the Judiciary Committee chair and ranking member. "Such grotesque and obvious character assassination – if allowed to succeed – will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service."

"I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process," Kavanaugh vowed. He was slated to do a TV interview with his wife on Fox News Monday night. In an excerpt released ahead of time he vowed to move forward with his nomination.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process." —Brett Kavanaugh



Kavanaugh's letter comes one day after Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale University with Brett Kavanaugh, alleged that he exposed himself to her when they were both freshmen, according to a New Yorker report, which says Senate Democrats are investigating the allegations.

That story came the same evening that Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels in her hush-money case against President Trump, tweeted that he is representing a third woman with "information" about Kavanaugh. He sent a second tweet specifying that the woman is not Ramirez, but has not provided any evidence to his claims or disclosed his client.

Committee investigators have been in touch with both Ramirez's lawyer and Avenatti, seeking more information, according to emails seen by USA TODAY.

Those allegations follow a charge by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford from last week. Ford says that when she and Kavanaugh were both in high school, he held her down, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to remove her clothes after he and a friend locked her in a bedroom at a party in the early 1980s. Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify before the Judiciary Committee Thursday on Capitol Hill.

A letter written by Ford to Grassley reiterating that she would testify and outlining her reasons for coming forward was released Monday.

"Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions, while many years ago, were serious and have had a lasting impact on my life," she wrote, before detailing the threats she has received since coming forward.

"While I am frightened, please know, my fear will not hold me back from testifying and you will be provided with answers to all of your questions. I ask for fair and respectful treatment," she continued.

Kavanaugh's letter is a summation of Republican talking points over the last week that have only grown louder in the face of the new allegations.

Adam Brandon, the president of the conservative advocacy group Freedom Works, told USA TODAY that dozens of activists gathered for a lunch in Ohio and couldn't stop talking about the Supreme Court.

"They’re much more fired up than they were last week because of" the new allegations, Brandon said. "The general feeling, with the timing (is) ... this reeks of politics."

President Trump owes part of his 2016 win to the support of conservatives who showed up in huge numbers and voted for a former Democrat because of the potential for stacking the Supreme Court with conservative justices. Republicans, up against a revved up Democratic base, need their own folks to turn out in November.

Bill Pascoe, an adviser to Tea Party Patriots, the largest Tea Party group in the country, said the stakes on the nomination are high.

“I have not seen the conservative grassroots this riled up since right before the 2016 election,” Pascoe said. “If McConnell were to press Trump to withdraw the nomination, the grassroots would revolt – and stay home. McConnell would have proven there was no point in electing a GOP Senate.”

As of Monday, McConnell seemed at no risk of abandoning Kavanaugh. He vowed to hold a full Senate vote on Kavanaugh's nomination "in the near future."

McConnell also appeared to go a step further than he had the week before by questioning the merit of the allegations from Ford.

"This unsubstantiated allegation stands entirely at odds with everything we've heard about Judge Kavanaugh's character," McConnell said, adding, "But Democrats wouldn't let a few inconvenient things, like a complete lack of evidence or an accuser's request for confidentiality to get between them and a good smear."

"I am with him all the way," Trump said between meetings at the United Nations Monday. The White House sent out a lengthy email in the early hours of Monday morning refuting various points of The New Yorker article.

A stream of GOP senators on the Judiciary committee came out Monday morning, accusing Democrats of "wholesale character assassination," according to Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

"No innuendo has been too low, no insinuation too dirty," said Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah.

Michael Steele, the former head of the Republican Party and now a frequent critic, said Republicans didn't really have a choice in how to respond.

“What else are they gonna do? They’re not going to leave the president’s nominee dangling," Steele said. "Trump and the base are one and the same at this point, they are mind-melded together so an offense to one is an offense to the other."

And yet, even if they are able to secure the support of conservatives, Republicans still face an uphill battle with female Republicans and independents – a bloc already at risk of being turned off by Trump. If the GOP "plow(s) right through" Kavanaugh's nomination – as McConnell vowed to last week – it could further alienate female voters.

The GOP is "already hurting with women, the 'Me Too' movement has already motivated a significant portion of women against Republican candidates," said Josh Huder, a senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University. But it could be made worse depending on what happens with Kavanaugh's nomination.

He added that attempting to appeal to their base and get Kavanaugh's nomination done could have "negative ramifications" for the party as a whole.

"Essentially they’re feeding into a narrative that’s already out there that the party has not been good to women," he said.

Democrats are expected to be united in opposition to Kavanaugh, but there are four key Republicans to watch as the nomination unfolds, centrist Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, and two retiring male Senate Republicans who have said they wanted to hear from Ford, Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Meanwhile, Democrats, who were already calling for a delay in the Kavanaugh nomination after Ford’s allegation, turned up the heat after Ramirez and Avenatti came forward.

“If you really believe the allegations were part of a despicable smear job, Leader McConnell, why don’t you call for an FBI investigation?” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said Monday afternoon on the Senate floor.

The night before, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, requested that Grassley immediately postpone "any further proceedings related to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.”

Contributing: Louie Villalobos, William Cummings, Richard Wolf, Herb Jackson

