Boys kissing boys. Girls saying #MeToo. Political debates over bathrooms.

Imagine being a kid. Decades of slow cultural change in gay rights and women's rights and a burgeoning internet age seem to be culminating in front of you, just as you’re starting to get your first crush — and trying to pass English. The post-millennial Gen Zers, people born between 1997 and 2016, in grade schools are forming their views on love now, and we wanted to know what they are thinking. So, the USA TODAY Network sat down with students across the nation to talk about dating, marriage and family. Here’s what they had to say.

“When I’m in love with somebody, my heart just can’t stop throbbing because they just mean everything to me.” — James Cunningham, student at Haas Middle School in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Expect the next generation to deepen the cultural shifts prominent among millennials. Take this: Children today are more open to dating people who don't look or think like them. Gen Z is the most racially diverse generation, research firm 747 Insights found, and interracial marriage is on the rise. About four in five children say they'd date outside their race, notes youth marketing firm YPulse, and a majority of 13-to-17-year-olds said they'd date someone with different religious or political views. Yet, despite all this openness, our interviews found dating isn't any less awkward.

"Gen Z will likely follow suit with millennials, who have postponed many of the traditional milestones such as buying a home, getting married, and even having children." — Michael Woods, president of generational research firm 747 Insights.

The man proposes. Or, the woman pops the question. Wait – maybe they don’t even marry. About 80 percent of teens are open to getting married one day, YPulse found. This despite the fact about half of U.S. adults are married, notes Pew Research Center. And yes, they overwhelmingly (66 percent) back marriage equality, research firm 747 Insights confirms. But as for that proposal, the kids we chatted with had thoughts.

A stay-at-home dad, a breadwinning mom. YPulse data show a majority of teen boys disagree with long-held assumptions about them: that they don't want to settle down, have families, do housework or cook. In fact, Pew Research found dads in 2016 spent roughly three times as much time on child care than fathers 50 years ago.

Yet this doesn't signal a soon-coming Gen Z baby boom. Future mothers are expected to continue the decades-long trend of having children later in life. Gen Z moms and dads might also flip traditional timelines, welcoming babies before marriage, Wood said. It's a shift that's already more accepted as about a third of U.S. children live in homes with unmarried parents, Pew notes.

Contributing: Matt Sobocinski, Ramon Padilla, Jim Sergent, Alex Gonzalez and Josh Hafner of USA TODAY; Kaila White and Thomas Hawthorne of The Arizona Republic; Rachel Denny Clow and Beatriz Alvarado of the Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller-Times; and Bryon Houlgrave and Zach Boyden-Holmes of The Des Moines Register.

